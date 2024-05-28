Payton on TE Greg Dulcich: 'You'll See Him Sooner Than Later'
So far, so good for Greg Dulcich — the perpetual sufferer of soft-tissue injuries — now healthier entering a make-or-break year three with the Denver Broncos.
“He’s close. He’s had all the work done. We’re encouraged," head coach Sean Payton said last week following the latest round of Organized Team Activities. "I think you’ll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart.”
The 80th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Dulcich has appeared in just 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games for the Broncos, owed to repeated hamstring ailments. He's tallied more trips to injured reserve (3) than receiving touchdowns (2) thus far in his NFL career.
Unavailability aside, Payton showed his faith in Dulcich by largely ignoring the TE position this offseason. And his words match his (non)actions.
"His rehab has gone well," he said. "It’s not going to be we don’t see him until training camp.”
A pass-catching talent who was ticketed for a "joker" role in Payton's offense, Dulcich will be counted on to raise the ceiling of a room labeled as the league's worst by Pro Football Focus.
"A room that features Adam Trautman as the top tight end is concerning," PFF's John Kosko recently wrote. "His 53.2 PFF grade in 2023 ranked 57th out of 72 eligible players, as he caught just 22 passes for 204 yards in 2023. The Broncos didn’t add a tight end in the draft nor did they make a move for one in free agency. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix will likely target the position very little in 2024."
