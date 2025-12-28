The Denver Broncos have re-signed running back Cody Schrader to the practice squad, the team announced . The Broncos originally claimed Schrader off waivers on December 15, where he remained until Christmas Day.

The Broncos waived Schrader amid a roster shuffling in the wake of center Luke Wattenberg heading to injured reserve. But the Broncos still have some plans for Schrader, it would seem, as he's back in the fold on the practice squad.

“We liked him the last time around... It was just another good back that we felt like you can’t have enough of. His story is interesting," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Schrader after claiming him. "Small college, walks on then at Missouri, earns a scholarship, Rams. How he’s here today is pretty interesting. I just met him for the first time. I’m glad he’s with us."

Schrader's Background

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Cody Schrader (38) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Schrader joins Deuce Vaughn as the two running backs on the Broncos' practice squad, with RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and fullback Adam Prentice on the 53-man roster.

Schrader is a second-year player out of Missouri. He went undrafted last year, despite rushing for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final year with the Tigers.

Schrader initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but was waived at the final roster cut-downs at the end of August. He has since spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans, the last of whom waived him two days before Denver claimed him.

As a pro, Schrader has appeared in just two games, both of which were with the Rams. He has one catch for six yards and one carry for three.

Harvey Carrying the Load

When Schrader first arrived in Denver, starting running back RJ Harvey had just suffered a ribs injury. That injury turned out to be minor and didn't impact Harvey's playing time against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 and vs. the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday.

The Broncos' ground game has been a bit hit-or-miss since J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season after Week 10, but Harvey has done some hard running and has become the bona fide 'Joker' weapon Payton has long searched for out of the backfield. If only tight end Evan Engram could begin to fulfill his 'Joker' opportunity at the tight end position.

The Broncos have won the AFC West for the first time since 2015. It's the team's 16th division crown all time, and there's still a long row left to hoe if the Broncos are going to reach their goals of winning the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and the Super Bowl.

Having some options in the running back stable could be crucial in the playoffs.

