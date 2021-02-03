Ex-Broncos QB Proposes Crazy Denver Trade for Deshaun Watson

Brian Griese is urging his former team to sell the farm for disgruntled Texans superstar Deshaun Watson. The farm, and its land. And the deed to the farmhouse. And the title to the tractor. And ... whatever the hell else Houston would demand in the blockbuster to end all blockbusters.

“If I were the Broncos, I might take a look at two first-round picks, Drew Lock, and maybe throw in Von Miller,” Griese told CBS4's Michael Spencer. “You cannot afford not to take a shot at getting a franchise quarterback, a Top 5 caliber quarterback, for the next 15 years. That’s something you can’t pass up.”

So, here we are, based on the latest reporting: Watson's demanded a trade and the initial asking price for his services is two first-round picks, two second-rounders, and two young defensive starters. New Broncos general manager George Paton promised to be involved in every deal and recently offered a first-round choice (and then some) for now-ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

This is where the proverbial wires get twisted. Some reports since indicated that Lock was dangled in a Stafford trade proposal, and Detroit simply preferred Jared Goff, while others claim Paton backed out of the Stafford talks when the Lions asked for Lock.

It's unclear what level of value Lock maintains in league circles; if the Lions didn't want him, would Houston? It's also worth questioning whether Miller — expensive ($22.225 million 2021 cap number), aging (32 in March), and having missed 2020 due to injury — would interest the rebuilding Texans, considering they may unload J.J. Watt in the weeks ahead.

The Broncos figure to exercise their due diligence on Watson, provided he's indeed on the block. 9News' Mike Klis recently reported that the organization will have a seat at the figurative table, along with a plethora of other suitors, including the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears.

"I think they have already heard through in-between people that Deshaun Watson would be interested in playing with the Broncos," Klis said.

However, one must judge Paton on his actions, and his actions indicated an unwillingness to mortgage the future in his first big roster move, in his first offseason as an NFL shot-caller, in his first year as John Elway's successor.

No matter how much campaigning takes place in and around Dove Valley.

