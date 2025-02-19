Insider Floats New Window for Broncos' Return to the Super Bowl
In Year 2 of the Sean Payton era, the Denver Broncos took a quantum leap forward. Thanks to Payton's bold decision-making, which led to a butterfly effect of difficult departures, the Broncos were able to get the head coach's ideal quarterback in the fold.
Bo Nix arrived in Denver via the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — then everything changed. The Broncos had to get skinny because of Russell Wilson's albatross of a contract and rely on the youth of the roster. Nix was at the vanguard of that youth movement.
The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and the majority of predictions from the NFL's talking heads to win 10 games and make the playoffs. Along the way, several of the young players Payton relied on stepped up and answered the bell.
Beyond Nix, the Broncos saw tremendous growth and production from the likes of right guard Quinn Meinerz, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Other youngsters to outkick their coverage in 2024 included rookie wideouts Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin, as well as depth rush linebackers Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman, who combined for 10 sacks.
The Broncos' defensive line additions made tremendous contributions, creating the opportunity for Zach Allen to get more favorable matchups inside, which led to a phenomenal individual season for him and his first-ever All-Pro recognition. The Broncos finished with a league-leading 63 sacks — a new franchise record.
The Broncos are just getting started. But with the Super Bowl in the books, Broncos Country is asking itself just how far out the team really is from moving into that next echelon of NFL competition.
9NEWS' Mike Klis submits the 2026 season as the prime window for the Broncos to return to the Super Bowl conversation. Responding to a reader, Klis painted the picture.
"The Broncos are on the cusp. They are not there yet so this offseason will be crucial. Two-way running back (run and catch), one trick tight end (catch the ball downfield) and inside linebacker who can run. Pick up quality players at those three positions and the Broncos should be ready to enter the NFL’s Elite Eight, maybe even the Final Four," Klis wrote. "From where the Broncos are now, they will have a chance to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium to cap the 2026 season. But being good enough to get there and getting there can be entirely separate. See the Bills and Ravens."
At this early juncture of the offseason the running back/tight end topic has become a trope. But that doesn't make the Broncos' needs at those positions any less immediate.
Jayden Daniels has already proven to be a phenom quarterback in Washington, but he inherited a supporting cast of skill-position players on a different level than Nix, which helped propel him to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Imagine what Nix could do with similar weapons... the sky would be the limit.
The one blessing Nix inherited that eclipsed Daniels, however, was the Broncos' offensive line — a unit that finished in the top two of ESPN's and Pro Football Focus' 2024 rankings. And the Broncos will return all five O-line starters in 2025.
Nix was indeed a "tough sack," to quote Payton, finishing with the third-fewest sacks in the NFL. That's a credit to the O-line, but Nix's long-held penchant is for avoiding the negative plays, which includes sacks and turnovers, although he's not exempt from the foibles of youth and the occasional misstep.
The Broncos have 19 players hitting free agency this spring, including 13 unrestricted free agents. Among them is a starting trio on defense — tackle D.J. Jones and linebackers Cody Barton and Justin Strnad. Starting running back Javonte Williams is also unrestricted, so it'll be interesting to see which of them, if any, the Broncos prioritize re-signing.
With $34.7 million in effective salary-cap space and a full complement of draft picks, the Broncos have the resources this offseason to fill the most immediate holes and continue building the nest around Nix. However, the 2026 offseason could feature more pitfalls, with multiple key players set to hit free agency, like the aforementioned Allen and Bonitto, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, and No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton.
The Broncos aren't far from moving up into Klis' "Elite Eight." Payton knows what it takes to get to the top of the NFL mountain, having hoisted the Lombardi Trophy himself.
The coaching team Payton has assembled around him is replete with bonafides, and it portends well for the continued development of the Broncos' young core. Although many skeptics in the national media will roll their eyes and even gnash their teeth (in some circles), competing for a spot in Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles come 2026 is an entirely plausible prediction for the on-the-rise Broncos.
But it starts with knocking the 2025 offseason out of the park. Considering GM George Paton's resume as a draft artist and Payton's penchant for identifying the right personnel fits for his scheme, Broncos Country can rest assured that another addition to this team's young nucleus is on its way.
