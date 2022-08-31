It’s becoming a near-annual event for an undrafted rookie to make the Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster. Thanks to 24-year-old wideout Jalen Virgil's triumph this summer, the Broncos' undrafted rookie tradition now stretches to 18 of the last 19 years.

What started off as an interesting anomaly is fast becoming a gold standard example of meritocracy in the Mile High City. The Appalachian State product has belied his undrafted status.

Virgil's special combination of talents won over the Broncos' coaching staff as the final deadline approached. Upon hearing the news that he had made the grade, the rookie was deeply thankful for the opportunity.

"I've worked really hard for this my whole life, and I wouldn't have had it happen any other way,” Virgil said via the Broncos' team web site. “I've always been an underdog throughout my whole career—high school, college, coming out of the draft—[but], like I said, I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm just so blessed to be here."

Broncos GM George Paton gave the media an overview of the final roster moves on Tuesday, speaking highly about Virgil.

“I think you need speed in this league," Paton said. "Virgil obviously provides that. This guy—every game he made plays and he made plays every practice. He can cover kicks, and he’s an interesting guy [because] he can return kicks. [He] was a really good returner in college. He’s just answered every test and aced it, and he has legit speed. He can take the top off, so we’re excited for him.”

Flexibility is always handy in filling out the depth chart on any NFL roster. Virgil’s ability to return kicks and provide his speed to the kick coverage units most certainly went a long way to helping secure his place on the roster.

Even with the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick, the Broncos felt confident enough to keep one eye on special teams when they looked to fill out the wide receiver depth chart. That speaks volumes of the levels of faith the Broncos have in talents like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and KJ Hamler.

As it stands, rookie receiver Montrell Washington also made the team because of his prodigious kick/punt-returning skills, but that was always the plan. Fellow undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson figures to stick around on injured reserve.

It's a three-rookie Musketeer configuration, which, when you add Washington and Johnson into the mix with Virgil, checks a lot of boxes on Paton's final team build for the 2022 season.

“Brandon was just a pro the minute he walked into the door," Paton said. "I’m not sure if it comes from his dad being a professional baseball player, but he reminded me of a third or four-year pro. [He is] long, athletic, can get in and out of his cuts and, again, wasn’t too big for him. A lot of these kids when they walked in, it was too big. Guys like [him], Montrell and Virgil, it’s pretty unique to have these guys just walk in the door and act like they belong.”

