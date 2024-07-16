Jarrett Stidham Sounds Off on Broncos QB Battle on Doorstep of Training Camp
Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is entering the biggest training camp of his life. In a contract year, Stidham is trying to defend his standing as the Broncos' No. 1 quarterback and the competition is fierce — even with Russell Wilson now in Pittsburgh.
Vying with Stidham for the QB1 job in Denver is rookie first-rounder Bo Nix and veteran newcomer Zach Wilson. Nix is Broncos head coach Sean Payton's handpicked quarterback, coming off a prolific final season at Oregon where he finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy voting, while Wilson is a former No. 2 overall draft pick by the New York Jets in 2021.
The Broncos will open the 2024 regular season on the road vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Stidham has thrown down the gauntlet before his fellow Broncos quarterbacks, signaling that he won't give up the starting job without a fight.
"Obviously that's my goal, but… I just keep it day-to-day," Stidham recently told the Aric DiLalla of the team website. "What am I asked to do each and every day? What's the best play I can make on each and every play? What am I asked to do on each and every play? That's literally all I think about. I don't get too far ahead or think about things that have happened. I just kind of stay grounded in that day."
As the Broncos' only incumbent quarterback, Stidham had a very productive offseason and just hosted a passing camp with his fellow quarterbacks and a few pass-catching teammates near his home in Texas. With a fierce training camp battle for QB1 supremacy about to go down at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, the fifth-year pro is ready.
"This spring has been great," Stidham told DiLalla."… I'm excited for the opportunity. Being back for my second year in the offense and being here in Denver, that's all I can ask for is a chance to compete. [My focus is to] control what I can control and kind of let the chips fall where they may."
That year of experience in Payton's scheme has given Stidham an advantage in his battle with Nix and Wilson, although the Broncos head coach has also complimented the two newcomers on how quickly they've picked up the offense. As he says, Stidham can only control the controllables, but one thing outside of his grasp is the unspoken organizational mandate of seeing its first-round quarterback on the field, starting games as soon as possible.
It takes a true dynamo to stave off such an eventuality. But Stidham has done everything he to that end through the offseason. The Broncos' April-through-June training program was mostly about the installation, teaching points, and coaching emphases — but training camp is about performance. Period.
In order to fend off Nix, who's still the betting favorite to win the Broncos' QB1 job, Stidham will have to parlay that offseason comfortability and momentum into training camp production. But the young veteran sounds like he's ready for that, voicing his belief to DiLalla that he's only scratched the surface of what he's capable of in the NFL.
"I feel like I'm still not even close to my full potential," Stidham reportedly told the team website in mid-June. "It's one of those things [where] getting out there the last two weeks was great, and I felt like I was just kind of starting to get back in the rhythm of things."
Coach Payton would seem to concur with Stidham about having not fully realized his potential, though he's "anxious" to see it.
"I don't think we've seen it yet," Payton said of Stidham's ceiling back in March.
Payton complimented Stidham throughout the offseason training program. However, the vast majority of quarterback talking points volleyed at Payton by the media were, understandably, on the subject of Nix.
At every turn, Payton couldn't help but reveal his excitement for Nix, complimenting the rookie for how quickly he's assimilating the offense and conveying to the press and fanbase that the former Duck is as advertised, so far. But the same directive Stidham will shoulder is falling on Nix, too: the NFL is a production-based business, and training camp is about delivering.
"We're all battling it out," Stidham said. "Competition is great. That's how it should be."
With the Broncos rookies set to report for training camp on Wednesday, July 17, the veterans will follow on July 23. Broncos training camp opens in earnest on July 26.
It'll be fun to see how the quarterback competition takes shape as the intensity and stakes rise throughout what remains of the NFL summer. Stidham still has a window open to prove to Payton and the NFL that he can realize his potential, but time is running out.
