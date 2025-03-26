Report: Broncos to Host Blazing Texas RB on Top 30 Visit
The Denver Broncos are moving forward with the NFL draft process by bringing in prospects for team visits. These visits often represent a team's last chance to answer any lingering questions about a prospect, get them around the team facilities, and introduce them to everyone.
According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Broncos have a meeting scheduled with Texas running back Jaydon Blue. Blue is an electric runner on the smaller side who didn’t see much action while at Texas.
At Texas' pro day, Blue reportedly ran the 40-yard dash under 4.3 seconds, which is better than the 4.38 he posted at the NFL Combine. When it comes to Denver's visit with the speedster, many questions still need to be answered.
However, Blue purportedly dealt with a torn groin at the Combine that was discovered afterward, which can explain the slower time than expected, which is relative because anything under 4.4 seconds is really fast. Still, the injury and his injury history are among the questions that a potential suitor like Denver needs to answer.
Don't miss out on any Denver Broncos news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
But there are other concerns. During his time at Texas, Blue had 270 touches, including rushes, receptions, and returns. When you look at NFL success from collegiate touches, there's almost no success among backs with fewer than 400 touches, and it gets even worse under 300.
Another issue related to injuries is that Blue supposedly suffered an injury during the 2024 season. It's unclear whether it's the same groin tear that bothered him at the Combine.
Blue offers nothing in pass protection, and his fumble rate is well below what teams look for. While the low-end fumble rate is once every 90, Blue fumbled once every 30 touches in his collegiate career. That's the worst fumble rate entering the NFL in over 10 years, with only a few even being below once every 50.
It's great that Blue is an electric and explosive runner, but his historically bad fumble rate makes him a hard pass based on where he's projected to be drafted. His rumored 2024 injury gives him an excuse to point to on the fumbles, but his 2023 season fumble rate was once every 26. 2024 brought it to once every 30.
As possessions in the NFL grow in value and as possessions per game drop, it will be interesting to see where teams value Blue. For now, the Broncos seem to have some interest in him based on their upcoming visit, which costs them one of their allotted 30 "top" visits.
Recommended Articles
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!