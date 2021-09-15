Report: Broncos Get Grim Update on Jerry Jeudy Injury

The initial prognosis on Jerry Jerry alleged the Denver Broncos wide receiver would miss as many as eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's win over New York. A follow-up report adjusted the timeline to 4-6 weeks.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

"Probably closer to six [weeks]," Rapoport said Wednesday.

As Rapoport noted, the prognosis could have been devastatingly worse. Jeudy's injury — which occurred on an awkward tackle attempt, his leg pinned to the turf and foot bent the wrong way — had the makings of a season-ender. He was unable to place any weight on his ankle, though X-rays came back negative, ruling out a fracture.

“He’s definitely got a high ankle sprain," head coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday. "Everything else checked out good. He’s going to miss some time. It’s hard to put a timetable on it right now.”

The Broncos placed Jeudy on injured reserve Tuesday. Per NFL rules, he must sit out at least games before being eligible to return.

Despite his early exit, the No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft finished Week 1 as Denver's leading receiver with 72 yards on six catches.

"He’s a great player, he means a lot to this team," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said of Jeudy on Wednesday, per KOA's Brandon Krisztal. "We’re gonna wish him a speedy recovery."

Jeudy's absence thrusts Tim Patrick into a starting role opposite Courtland Sutton. K.J. Hamler should also see a significant increase in snaps. Patrick logged four receptions for 39 yards against the Giants while Hamler totaled 41 yards on three grabs.

"That room, they’re all capable of making a big play, all here for a reason," Bridgewater added.

