Skip to main content

Jerry Jeudy Speaks on Arrest: 'I Don't Want to Put Broncos in a Position Like That'

Jerry Jeudy opened up for the first time since his May arrest.

On May 12, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

The victim was the mother of Jeudy’s infant daughter and later confirmed she didn’t want charges pressed as there was not any physical contact in the dispute. Police records allege that the first-round receiver from Alabama took the victim’s wallet and other personal affects. 

As a result of the investigation, the case against Jeudy was dismissed on May 31. For the first time since the dust-up with the law, the third-year receiver spoke publicly. 

“Everything turned out well. I don’t want to put myself and the team in a position like that. So, I’m glad everything was handled how it needed to be,” Jeudy said Tuesday at UCHealth Training Center.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Renown attorney Harvey Steinburg, who has previously and currently represented other professional athletes in Denver, was retained by Jeudy for legal counsel following his arrest. The 23-year-old’s arrest, while ultimately dismissed, landed him in jail overnight with nerve-wracking speculation in the court of public opinion.

“With the situation, I wasn’t really nervous because I knew the situation wasn’t supposed to be what was out there," Jeudy said. “It was a petty situation. Good thing everything was cleared up. It’s behind me. I’m just focused on the future.”

Steinburg publicly declared that his client should not have been arrested and ultimately had Jeudy released on a personal recognizance bond before the dismissal two-and-a-half weeks later. The dynamic receiver had previously joined Russell Wilson and other Broncos teammates at the nine-time Pro Bowler's football estate in southern California, in addition to voluntary workouts at the team’s facility.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Just knowing how to handle the situation from now on. I learned from it. Now I’m just getting ready to move forward,” Jeudy said in response to his recent arrest.

In the previous coaching regime’s offense, coordinated by Pat Shurmur, Jeudy caught 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. Headed into Year 3, the expectation for the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft is to perform exceptionally well after battling lower-leg injuries and playing with multiple QBs.

Jeudy reported with his teammates to the Broncos' mandatory three-day minicamp this week and has been relatively quiet since suffering a groin tweak during workouts.

“Actually, I feel pretty good now about it, just getting better day by day. I’m just focused on the little things that I need to do to stay better,” Jeudy said. “It’s getting better.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence on May Arrest

By Luke Patterson21 seconds ago
Justin Outten, Russell Wilson
News

Broncos' OC Justin Outten Dishes on Infant Stages of Collaboration with QB Russell Wilson

By Luke Patterson12 hours ago
USATSI_18476523
News

Broncos Provide Injury Update on Veteran TE Eric Tomlinson

By Zack Kelberman17 hours ago
Dalton Risner, Netane Muti
News

Nathaniel Hackett has Been 'Surprised' by Left Guard Competition

By Keith Cummings17 hours ago
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Lloyd Cushenberry III #79 | Center

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
USATSI_18532103
News

Report: Broncos WR Gets 'Pretty Bad' Injury Diagnosis

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Dishes on Meeting with New Broncos Owner Rob Walton

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
USATSI_15248069
News

Broncos WR Carted Off with Potentially 'Significant' Injury

By Zack KelbermanJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17196439
News

Broncos Trying Out New RB at Mandatory Minicamp

By Zack KelbermanJun 13, 2022