History Hints at How Jim Harbaugh Could Jumpstart Broncos

Rumors are swirling of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh making a return to the NFL. The Denver Broncos, in particular, have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the veteran coach.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Broncos have reportedly reached out to express their interest in Harbaugh. Harbaugh's history with the San Francisco 49ers could indicate how impactful he could be for a Broncos team that has lost its championship culture.

In 2010, before Harbaugh took the reigns, the Niners were led by head coach Mike Singletary, who was fired in Week 16 of the regular season. The Niners finished third in the NFC West with a 6-10 record and ranked 24th in points scored and 16th in points relinquished.

Quarterback Alex Smith played in 11 games, racking up 2,370 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. These aren't exactly eye-popping numbers.

San Francisco's leading rusher Frank Gore totaled 853 yards on the ground with three scores. The Niners’ offense generated 3,613 yards through the air and 1,657 on the ground in 2010.

The overall offensive output was in the bottom third of the league, leading to disappointing results in the win-loss column. Defensively, the Niners had some studs like Patrick Willis and Justin Smith, but with a lackluster offense, they were overlooked. Sound familiar, Denver?

With Harbaugh in control for the 2011 season, he shifted the attitude and game-planning focus, took a San Francisco squad with an already talented roster, and maximized its potential. He and his coordinators emphasized his philosophy of using the ground game to alleviate pressure on the quarterback and boasting a ferocious defense.

Harbaugh made Gore the focal point of his offense, wearing teams down and pounding the rock. Gore finished the season with 1,211 yards and eight touchdowns — a serious upgrade from the season prior.

Smith saw an uptick in production as well. He threw for three more touchdowns and cut his interception total in half.

17 touchdowns aren’t spectacular by any means, but when the offense runs through a successful run game, the quarterback isn’t asked to make as many plays to keep the offense moving. The Niners finished just outside the top 10 in scoring, coming in at 11th in the league — another massive improvement.

San Francisco's defense stepped up in a big way as well. After ranking 16th in points allowed the season prior, the Niners’ defense finished second in that category, only allowing 229 points. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman, along with Willis and Smith, was awarded first-team All-Pro honors. Overall, San Francisco boasted eight Pro Bowlers on its roster.

Harbaugh plucked a 6-10 Niners team with underutilized talent from obscurity and took them to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship game. Two years after taking the helm, Harbaugh had San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

The Broncos have lacked his competitive nature and leader-of-men attitude for far too long.

The Broncos could see a similar turnaround with Harbaugh at the helm. Denver has talented offensive players like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, and Javonte Williams, who haven’t been utilized to their fullest potential.

If Harbaugh could elevate a quarterback the NFL had given up on like Smith, he can certainly make strides with Russell Wilson, who has seemingly lost his way after leaving Seattle. If there was ever a coach that could change Denver from perennial losers to playoff darlings, it’s Harbaugh.

The Broncos must do anything they can to lure him to Dove Valley.

