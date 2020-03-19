Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

John Elway on Broncos' Acquisition of Jurrell Casey: 'A Top-Flight D-Lineman'

Chad Jensen

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos acquired 10th-year defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. It was a stunning move, both in the quality of player GM John Elway was able to pry off the Titans' hands but also in the compensation relinquished. 

It's not often a team can get a recently-turned 30-year-old player coming off of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections for the negligible cost of a seventh-rounder. The silver-tongued Elway deserves plaudits for this move. 

On Thursday, day two of the NFL's new league year, Elway announced the Casey trade, releasing a statement on what the big D-lineman brings to the Broncos. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Undoubtedly, the Broncos nabbed themselves a star. At 6-foot-1, 305 pounds, Casey isn't exactly a behemoth but he uses his size and insatiable motor to wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage — both as a run-stuffer and pass-rusher. 

In the wake of last year's injury-decimated free-agent haul, it's worth pointing out that Casey is the epitome of durable. Having started 137-of-139 games since arriving in the league as Tennesee's 2011 third-round pick out of USC, Casey has amassed 51 career sacks. 

He's coming off a year in which he stated in 14 regular-season and three playoff games, posting five sacks, 44 tackles (26 solo), one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Casey was especially dynamic in the Titans' Divisional Round road victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. He posted 2.5 additional sacks in the postseason. 

It's also worth noting that only two active defensive linemen have appeared in more consecutive Pro Bowls (five) than Casey — L.A. Rams' Aaron Donald and Cincinnati's Geno Atkins. Casey's 51 career sacks rank him with the fifth-most in Titans' franchise history. Since entering the league back in 2011, that total trails only Atkins, Donald and Gerald McCoy (TB/CAR) among interior D-linemen. Casey also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2013 as a third-year player, after posting a career-high 10.5 sacks. 

The Broncos still need to add one more starting-caliber interior defender to man the end spot opposite of Casey. But getting this 'top-flight' D-lineman in the fold, as Elway put it, gives the Broncos a massive leg up. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
broncofan55555
broncofan55555

The question I have is why did the Titans give him up for only a 7th rounder? Chad, did you make the silver-tongued comment in jest? No matter how silver-tongued Elway might be, I have never seen any NFL team operate a charitable enterprise with the GMs of other teams. There has to be more to the story than this.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Estimating Broncos' 2020 Salary Cap Space in Wake of Trades, Free-Agent Signings

The Broncos have franchise-tagged a player, made multiple trades, and signed several free agents. Where does that leave the team cap-space-wise?

BobMorris

by

Bronco4life

Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

The Broncos have been quiet to open the legal tampering widow. Could that be a positive harbinger for homegrown free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris?

KeithCummings

by

SpeedKills51

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Ceocrump

Report: Broncos Say Goodbye to Chris Harris, Jr. as CB Signs with Chargers

After nine seasons with the Broncos, Chris Harris, Jr. is taking his talents elsewhere in the AFC West.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Report: Broncos Trade FB Andy Janovich to Browns

The Broncos dealt Andy Janovich to the Browns in the wake of Pat Shurmur joining the coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Chad Jensen

by

OrangeisthenewOrange

Report: Broncos Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from Titans

The Broncos acquired a starter for the defensive line on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report: Broncos Expected to Trade or Release QB Joe Flacco by Week's End

The Broncos are getting out of the Joe Flacco business.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Waive QB Joe Flacco with Failed Physical Designation

The Broncos officially got out of the Joe Flacco business on Thursday.

Chad Jensen

by

Alaskan Bronco 77

Intriguing Free-Agent Fits for Broncos Still Available on the Market

With the legal tampering window all but closed, most of the NFL has swooped up the big-named free agents. Who's left out there on the market that would fit the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

Ramon cardog

5 Additional Free-Agent Moves Broncos Could Make

The Broncos have been active this week both on the trade market and in free agency. But there are still five moves left to be made before the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

Walters42