Report: Broncos Interested in Hiring Former Colorado HC

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-49ers TEs Coach Jon Embree

If hired, Embree would replace the outgoing Wade Harman.

The newest potential addition to Nathaniel Hackett's staff is an old name to Broncos Country.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Denver is "planning to interview" former Colorado Buffaloes head man Jon Embree, presumably to coach tight ends under Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten.

Embree, 56, most recently completed a five-year stint (2017-2021) with the 49ers, where he served as assistant HC and TEs coach and overlapped with new Broncos offensive line coach Butch Barry.

Under his tutelage, San Francisco's George Kittle, once a little-known fifth-round pick, has blossomed into arguably the NFL's best all-around player at his position, a three-time Pro Bowler and twice an All-Pro.

“An hour before practice every day you can always hear the sleds outside,” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said in 2020, via the Times-Standard. “Because Jon Embree takes those tight ends out every single day and they hit sleds every day to where eventually I’m like, ‘Hey dude you don’t need to do it anymore.’ But, he does.”

Read More

The son of ex-Broncos wide receiver John Embree, Jon previously held similar coaching stints in Kansas City, Washington, Cleveland, and Tampa Bay in the run-up to, and following, his two forgettable seasons — and 4-21 record — as the Buffs' boss from 2011-12. A Los Angeles native, Embree also played for CU and attended Cherry Creek High School.

Embree, if hired, would replace outgoing Broncos TEs coach Wade Harman, whom Hackett reportedly decided not to retain along with fellow Fangio-era assistants Ed Donatell (defensive coordinator), Mike Munchak (offensive line), Reggie Herring (linebackers), Chris Beake (defensive pass game coordinator), Mike Heistand (assistant defensive line), and Chris Cook (offensive quality control).

Embree's presence, too, would spell excellent news for former first-rounder Noah Fant, who led Denver in receptions last season, and third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam, who finished as Pro Football Focus' No. 24 TE among 70 qualifiers in 2021.

