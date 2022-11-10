Broncos Ink WR Kaden Davis to PS, Lose Benson to Lions

A random shakeup occurred on the Denver Broncos' practice squad Wednesday as the team swapped out wide receivers, adding Kaden Davis after losing Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions, who signed Benson to their active roster.

Davis, 24, is an undrafted rookie out of Northwest Missouri State who participated in training camp and part of the preseason with the Broncos. He was waived on Aug. 12 — and now returns, wearing jersey No. 86, ahead of the club's Week 10 road tilt at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound ball-catcher started 17 games across two collegiate campaigns for the Bearcats, totaling 960 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Benson, a former UDFA, spent his first three seasons (2019-2021) in Denver though never made a regular-season appearance. The speedster became something of a 2021 exhibition darling; that August, the Broncos traded Benson and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Lions for 2022 fifth- and seventh-round selections.

Benson played in eight games with the Lions, notching 10 grabs for 103 yards. Denver re-signed him to their taxi squad on Oct. 13, roughly three months after Benson was waived.

