Broncos Bring Back WR Trinity Benson via Practice Squad

Denver dealt Benson to Detroit before the 2021 season.

A reshuffling of the Denver Broncos' practice squad this week was underscored by the return of wide receiver Trinity Benson, who signed to the club's practice squad Tuesday, along with long snapper Mitchell Fraboni.

The Broncos have also added LS Joe Fortunato, inside linebacker Harvey Langi, and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to its taxi squad, from which tight end Dominique Dafney was released.

Undrafted out of East Central University, Benson spent his first three NFL seasons in Denver though never made a regular-season appearance. The 6-foot, 180-pound speedster became something of a preseason darling in 2021; that August, amid final roster cuts, the Broncos traded Benson and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for 2022 fifth- and seventh-round selections.

"A lot of credit goes to [Wide Receivers Coach] Zach Azzanni who developed this kid. ... For him to develop into a pro receiver—we had a lot of teams calling on him," general manager George Paton said at the time of the trade. "I think it’s a great story and the credit goes to Trinity—another great person."

Benson played in eight games (two starts) with the Lions, notching 103 yards across 10 grabs. He was waived on Aug. 30.

Following Kendall Hinton's promotion, Benson becomes the lone WR stationed on the Broncos' practice squad. The club is carrying seven wideouts on its active roster: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland, and Hinton.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

