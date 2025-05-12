Report: Kareem Jackson Returns to Broncos in New Personnel Role
Kareem Jackson is back at Denver Broncos HQ, not as a safety but as a personnel helper for GM George Paton. Sporting the type of team regalia you'd see on a coach, Jackson was on the field during rookie minicamp, instructing youngsters and perhaps dipping his big toe into the waters of the NFL scouting world.
9NEWS' Mike Klis had the first report on Jackson's new (or temporary) association with the Broncos front office.
"While Jackson has not officially retired as a player, he worked with George Paton’s personnel staff during rookie camp," Klis reported. "Whenever he’s ready to call it a career, it appears he could potentially begin his post-playing transition in a scouting role with the Broncos."
It's unclear whether Jackson has decided to hang up his playing cleats. The 37-year-old former first-round pick out of Alabama hasn't announced his NFL retirement, but he wouldn't be the first former Broncos to return to the Mile High City to help out in a coaching or personnel role.
The most recent example is former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis, who was hired by Sean Payton this offseason to help as a defensive quality control coach. Fellow Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware returned to the team as a part-time offseason coach in 2018, helping the team's pass rushers at the time, which included then-rookie No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.
Jackson last played for the Broncos in 2023, Payton's first year as head coach. But Jackson was plagued by suspensions that year for big hits, many of which were untimely and cost the Broncos, and he was waived late in the season, landing back with the team that drafted him in 2010 — the Houston Texans.
Jackson spent most of the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills on the practice squad. He did see some action late in the season, but as a veteran in his 15th season to spend the bulk of a campaign on a practice squad, that might be the Football Gods trying to tell him something. If he were to play again, it would be Year 16.
Jackson originally joined the Broncos in 2019 under then-head coach Vic Fangio. In tandem with former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Jackson became a lasting impact player in the Broncos secondary for a half-decade run.
Will Jackson stick around as a scout or personnel department guy in Denver? Time will tell, but it's awesome to see him out on the grass, sharing his football wisdom and experience with the Broncos rookie class.
