Finding Broncos: 3 WRs to Hedge Against a Courtland Sutton Trade
If the Denver Broncos decide to move on from Courtland Sutton, they'll a replacement. However, the Broncos' need at wide receiver is greater than that, as they have one player at the position under contract for 2026 and only three under contract for 2025.
The Broncos need to rebuild the wideout room for the future, and this is an excellent class with the potential to bring that much-needed help. Let's examine three possible targets.
Keon Coleman | Florida State
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 213 pounds
- Arm Length: 32-1/8 inches
- Hands: 9-3/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 8.18
Pros
Coleman has exceptional size and good athleticism for his size, but his ball skills are special. He has good body control to adjust mid-air and make difficult catches.
Coleman's hands are reliable, and he attacks the ball with only five drops in two years. The tape has an abundance of outstanding acrobatic-type catches.
Coleman's catch radius is excellent and naturally large, and he can increase it with his elite jumping ability. He uses his size to box out defenders at the catch point. He has a physical style of football when working as a receiver, and he brings some solid ability as a punt returner.
Coleman showed needed improvement as a route runner at Florida State in 2023 compared to his route running in 2022 at Michigan State. He is praised for his drive and effort. There is enough effort and technique to succeed as a run blocker on the outside consistently.
Cons
Coleman doesn’t have much burst, and his route running lacks nuance. These lead to issues separating and making plays happen after the catch. For as big as he is, Coleman wasn’t as successful in contested catch situations as you would like, with 20 catches in 46 situations over the last two years.
Coleman also has issues of being overly physical with his routes, which led to some offensive pass interference penalties. He has missed some action due to multiple injuries over the past two seasons. Coleman also has issues getting off tough jams at the line of scrimmage.
Fit With Broncos
If the Broncos want to look for a replacement for Sutton, Coleman would be a good option. Denver has enough receivers to give Coleman time to develop while contributing as a rookie in certain situations.
Coleman's size can lead to an immediate role in the red zone. After this season, if the Broncos move on from Sutton, they have an option in Coleman to step in as a starter.
Big Board Position: No. 33 overall.
Roman Wilson | Michigan
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Arm Length: 30-3/8 inches
- Hands: 9-3/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 8.59
Pros
Playing at Michigan, Wilson wasn’t always used the best. He's a great athlete with good long speed and burst to get instant separation in and out of breaks.
Wilson's transitions in his routes are clean and smooth, and he can attack every level of the field. When Michigan needed a big play, he was the one they looked to, with nearly 40% of his catches resulting in a 20+ yard gain.
Wilson's hands are reliable, with seven drops in four years, and he looks to pluck the ball out of the air with clean technique. When he secures the catch, he quickly turns into a ball carrier and can be a threat after the catch. There is a high football IQ and a natural sense to find the open hole in zone coverage and can sit and wait for the ball.
Wilson's work at the Senior Bowl was exceptional, and it was difficult for the defensive backs to cover him. He is a natural route runner with excellent nuance and does well to sell his fakes. Wilson is also feisty as a run blocker with good technique to hold up. There is also versatility in playing in the slot or on the boundary.
Cons
Wilson's frame looks maxed out, and he is on the smaller side. His catch radius isn’t ideal, and defenders can work around his frame to attack the catch point. He may need to play on special teams early in his career, but he doesn’t have much experience there.
Overall, Wilson's college production isn’t exactly what you want. While he hasn’t missed much action, he has played through a few injuries during his college career. His routes have good nuance, but he is a one-speed route runner, and varying that speed could help find natural separation.
Fit With Broncos
Wilson is a versatile receiver who can play inside or out. He fits the scheme quite well and could be a threat in Sean Payton's passing offense.
With Marvin Mims Jr., Payton could get creative with his route combinations with Wilson in the picture. It would be difficult for defenses to handle what Wilson and Mims both bring to the offense with their ability to challenge vertically or work underneath.
Big Board Position: No. 36 overall.
Jermaine Burton | Alabama
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 196 pounds
- Arm Length: 31 inches
- Hands: 9-7/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.09
Pros
Burton is a good athlete who can instantly eat up space when working vertically. He knows how to vary his speed through his routes and has good bursts out of breaks to get separation. There is some well-developed footwork with his routes and getting off the line at the snap.
While Burton doesn’t have ideal production, he does have four years of consistent production at Alabama and Georgia. There are few drops on tape, with only four over four years, and he rarely gets bullied through his routes. The attitude and physicality are there with Burton as a receiver, and he does well in contested catch situations.
Burton can work the middle of the field quite well, and some of his best work comes on curls and dig routes. His technique when working back shoulder fades is exceptional, and he gets the separation instantly. The consistent production came in the SEC, which adds value to his evaluation.
Cons
Burton’s build isn’t ideal, as he is extremely lean and could do with a bit more muscle mass on his frame. With multiple routes, he is a step counter and doesn’t run them with a natural feel. There also is a lack of creativity with the ball in his hands, and he won’t offer up much after the catch.
Burton could do with better effort, desire, and technique as a run blocker. He's seen on film checking out too often as a blocker
There have been some concerns about Burton taking to coaches with comments made about his time at Georgia and Alabama. The lack of discipline on and off the field is extremely concerning, including throwing a punch at a female fan of the opposing team.
Fit With Broncos
There are a lot of concerns about Burton's discipline and coachability. Those might be a deal breaker for the Broncos, especially with Payton at the helm. While Burton can fit with the scheme and bring something the Broncos don’t have, it comes back to the discipline issues.
Big Board Position: No. 62 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
Colman and Wilson fit quite well with what the Broncos do, and so does Burton, if not for the discipline issues. With the discipline issues keeping Burton from being the best fit, it comes down to Coleman or Wilson.
Both receivers work in a specific way in the offense and with the room's future. Those reasons make it impossible to figure out which is better.
