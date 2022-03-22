Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Ink Slot CB K'Waun Williams to 2-Year Contract

Check off another pre-draft roster need.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is a man of his word.

On Tuesday, four days after promising to add a cornerback this offseason, the Broncos agreed to terms with former 49ers slot defender K'Waun Williams. Per multiple media reports, Williams landed a two-year, $7 million free-agent deal.

Williams, entering his age-31 campaign, spent the last five years in San Francisco, registering 174 solo tackles, 17 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, and four interceptions across 65 games, including 36 starts. He failed to complete a full regular season during his time in the Bay Area, missing 11 games since 2020 — his biggest, and perhaps only, red flag.

The Pittsburgh product, a former undrafted free agent, began his NFL career with the Browns, cracking PFF's All-Rookie Team in 2014. He missed a majority of the following season due to bone spurs that required corrective surgery.

Capable of playing inside or outside, Williams is expected to primarily operate between Broncos boundary corners Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, an ex-secondary coach.

Williams is the fifth addition made to Denver's defense via free agency — the club also inked outside linebacker Randy Gregory, lineman D.J. Jones, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and safety J.R. Reed — and an indication that CB Bryce Callahan will not be re-signed.

"We’ll keep monitoring the guys who get cut and the corners that are still available," Paton said on March 18. "We need to add a corner or two, definitely.”

