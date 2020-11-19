2020 has been an unprecedented year. Not just for humanity but for the Denver Broncos.

In yet another mind-boggling twist of fate, a transaction occurred on Wednesday, the likes of which is mystifying. Veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham has 'left' the Broncos. The news of Bradham's resignation from the Broncos' practice squad was broken by KOARadio's Brandon Krisztal Wednesday evening.

"Veteran LB Nigel Bradham may not be retiring, but he is done with football in Denver, as he has left the Broncos. He signed to the practice squad Oct. 5. His lone appearance in Orange & Blue came Week 7 when he played 17 special teams snaps in the loss to KC," Krisztal tweeted.

The ninth-year linebacker has been with the club for a month and a half and spent almost the entire time on the practice squad. As Krisztal mentions, Bradham's one appearance in Orange and Blue came in Week 7 and his 17 snaps were only on special teams.

It was a colossal waste of linebacking talent and experience. Bradham's forte is his coverage chops as an off-ball linebacker.

Bradham is a 31-year-old linebacker and originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of Buffalo's back in 2012. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles for four years, helping to bring home the club's first Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia cut Bradham loose earlier this year and he signed on late in the summer the New Orleans Saints but only made it about two weeks before he was cut. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker eventually landed with the Broncos.

Bradham brought the experience of playing in 96 NFL games where he totaled 619 tackles (403 solo), 34 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He's about as experienced as it gets.

The Broncos not only didn't play him. Vic Fangio didn't even promote Bradham to the active roster.

Starting linebacker duo Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson have earned the trust and belief of Fangio, but neither has been good in coverage on third down. It's understandable that Fangio would be reluctant to pull either Jewell or Johnson on first and second down because the duo has excelled in run defense.

But to not use Bradham's ability in coverage as a nickel linebacker? It was inexplicable.

The Broncos' plan this year was for fifth-round rookie Justin Strnad to be that coverage ace but he suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. The Broncos sniffed around several free-agent linebackers, including Bradham, but ultimately landed on Mark Barron as the guy to come in and provide veteran depth and coverage experience.

Barron got hurt his first week at camp and has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve. However, he has recently begun practicing again, giving the Broncos three weeks to get him up to speed before the deadline to officially activate him to the 53-man roster.

This was a dollars and cents decision. The Broncos were on the hook for Barron's one-year $2.5 million contract which including $1M fully guaranteed.

But that doesn't explain Fangio's refusal to play Bradham at all on defense. The team had three opportunities to 'elevate' Bradham to the gameday roster before it would have been faced with having to either waive him and risk him to the wire, or sign him to the active roster. Denver used just one of those 'elevations' and Bradham only played specials.

Recognizing which way the wind was blowing with Barron returning to activity, Bradham quit the Broncos. In any other NFL season, Bradham would either be signed to an active roster or sitting on the street.

His traditional practice squad eligibility expired long ago. The Broncos exploited their opportunity to roster a ninth-year veteran on the practice squad but never fully capitalized on what Bradham could do for the defense.

What a world.

