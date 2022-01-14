Broncos Take Big Step Toward Hiring New Head Coach

Glenn is among 10 candidates vying for the job.

On Thursday, four days after firing Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos took another step toward naming his replacement, interviewing Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for its head-coaching vacancy, the team announced.

A quick riser in the NFL coaching ranks, Glenn just completed his first season at the helm of Detroit's defense, which finished 31st in points allowed (27.5) and 29th in total yards allowed (379.8) per game. For context: the Broncos racked up 358 total yards and tallied 38 points amid the clubs' Week 14 contest, a 38-10 blowout.

Prior to arriving on Dan Campbell's staff, Glenn held stints as the Saints' defensive backs coach (2016-2020), the Browns' assistant DBs coach (2014-15), and a scout in the Jets' front office (2012-13). The 49-year-old was himself a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, a 1994 first-round pick of the Jets who also played for the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn is the first of 10 candidates to interview for the Broncos' job. Although unlikely to beat out the field, his strong leadership qualities appealed to general manager George Paton — the "No. 1 trait we’re looking for," Paton revealed.

Denver's hiring brass has lined up meetings with four defensive assistants (Glenn, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn) and six offensive minds (Packers coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, Bengals OC Brian Callahan) in an all-encompassing search for Fangio's successor.

The next interview will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, when Paton is scheduled to sit down with Hackett, an early favorite to become the 18th head coach in franchise history.

