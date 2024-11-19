Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr: Defenses 'Don't Know What to Do' With New Look
The Denver Broncos offense appears like it is finally starting to come together. After lagging the defense to start the 2024 season (as well as the past decade), the Broncos were able to go out and lay an absolute smackdown at home versus the Atlanta Falcons 38-6.
Scoring four touchdowns on their first five possessions, the Broncos were meticulously efficient and executed Sean Payton’s game plan nearly to perfection. Of course, the main reason for the Broncos’ offensive improvement is the weekly improvement by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, Payton figuring out how to maximize the offensive pieces he has at his disposal is worth noting, too.
One player who had been written off by many halfway through the second year of his career was wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Outside a big game in Week 2 last season, he had been extremely quiet and uninspiring as an offensive player.
After earning five snaps in the backfield against Kansas City in Week 10, the Broncos went back to Mims in a gadget role, lining up seven times in the backfield, four times in the slot, and three out wide. Mims did not make much of an impact as a rusher, but he did haul in two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.
While Payton is an older coach, the innovative side of offensive design isn’t just a young play-caller's game. In the post-game press conference on Sunday, Payton praised Mims and his role.
"We’re finding new ways to get ‘Mimsy’ involved, and he’s making some big plays," Payton said.
Mims brought special teams value as a returner but had not become a meaningful contributor at wide receiver. Many had even begun to circulate the “B-word” (bust) for Mims, considering the Broncos burned draft capital to move up and select him at the end of the second round in 2023.
However, perhaps Mims is not simply a wide receiver but rather a playmaker. That’s what Payton’s personnel groupings have suggested the last two weeks.
Mims also appears to be embracing his gadget deployment.
“It’s a lot of fun. You know, I always joke every week with the running backs that I need to gain some weight, but we’ll see how that happens," Mims said post-game. "It’s a lot of fun, just giving the defense different looks. You can tell sometimes they don’t know what to do when I’m back there in a running back position."
Indeed, Mims in the huddle and being shifted from out wide to the backfield is creating pre-snap problems for opposing defenses, and Mims has noticed. Perhaps Mims will never develop into a full-time receiver, but he is embracing his new innovative role on offense.
From being a primary decoy to create confusion on Nate Atkins’ opening-drive touchdown to slipping out of the backfield for a 37-yard reception (and not even including his 12-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen), Payton is finding new and clever ways to get the ball in the hands of their young playmakers.
Entering the season, many analysts assessed the Broncos as having one of the singularly worst groups of offensive skill position players in the entire league. Denver had receiver Courtland Sutton as a known quantity, but the rest had ample questions surrounding health and ability.
Denver will likely need to continue to revamp the weapons around its quarterback this offseason, but don’t count out some of the guys already on the roster just yet, including Mims.
