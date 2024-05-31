Broncos WR Marvin Mims Reacts to Jeudy Trade, Sutton Holdout
Marvin Mims broached a few hot-button topics following the latest batch of Denver Broncos Organized Team Activities — namely the departure of former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and the absence of leading receiver Courtland Sutton.
The second-year wideout lost a mentor when Denver traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Mims begrudged the move as "tough" despite it instantly vaulting him up the depth chart, from role player to presumed starter.
"Coming in as a rookie last year, Jerry looked out for me and taught me a lot. It was great to be in a room with him," Mims told reporters Thursday. "With him going to Cleveland, hopefully that’s the best opportunity for him to showcase what he can do. He’s one heck of a player. I just wish him all the best. Whatever happens here, happens here.”
He likely didn't see what happened next: Sutton choosing to skip voluntary OTAs in protest of his contract. It's created a noticeable void in the receiving corps and a public-facing concern as the club breaks in first-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Much like the Broncos brass, however, Mims has met Sutton's holdout with resolve.
“I haven’t talked to Courtland, but I know exactly what we’re going to get out of Courtland Sutton when he comes back," Mims said. "He’s a leader. He’s one heck of a player that makes impossible plays look routine. I’m excited to get him back."
Mims acquitted himself well off the field Thursday — and even better on it. The speedy Oklahoma product connected with QB Jarrett Stidham on "the play of the day," a 55-yard touchdown where Mims burned defensive backs Tremon Smith and JL Skinner.
This is the player the Broncos thought they were getting upon trading up for Mims in the 2023 draft. This is not the player they got as a rookie when he totaled just 22 receptions across 16 games, losing more fumbles (2) than scoring touchdowns (1). He did his damage on special teams by earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro kick-returning honors.
As a sophomore? Different story.
The young pony is learning new tricks.
"I’ve said this, and I’ll say it again. We were as much responsible for, I don’t want to say holding him back, but you’re trying to get snaps with Jerry Jeudy, with Courtland," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Mims on Thursday. "I think we’ll see a lot of growth from Year 1 to Year 2. He’s tough. He had a really good play today. We know he’s a good returner. We felt that was one of the strengths obviously that we saw on tape. But we saw transitional speed, we saw the things that you need to have at that receiver position. So I don’t think it was his development as much as, and I don’t want to say a crowded room, but just trying to create enough touches for those guys. Now we have a room, and we have a lot of young players. Size is certainly something you see at the receiver position right now. I’m anxious as we go through this process to watch these guys. This first half of these OTAs has gone really good, I mean really good. I told them that. I like the energy. I feel like we’re younger, and you kind of feel that at practice.”
