Is this the school of thought in Denver, though?

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner but Denver Broncos' GM George Paton won't get his first official opportunity to select a player until Day 2. The Broncos' first pick is at No. 64 — the last in the second round.

For the draft enthusiasts in Broncos Country, this will make for a long first round, but it's undoubtedly well-worth it considering that Russell Wilson is now QB1 in the Mile High City. Fans and media alike continue to feverishly simulate mock drafts with the hope of improving the team during the remaining two weeks leading up to the draft on April 28.

Will Paton move up into the first round during primetime television, or could he stay put and let the board come to him?

On Wednesday, ESPN's tenured draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. released his latest mock draft for the top-64 picks — spanning Rounds 1 and 2 — and projects the Broncos to draft Colorado State tight end Trey McBride at No. 64.

Kiper has covered the NFL draft since 1984, is one of the most respected analysts in the scouting community, and is largely praised for his evaluations as it relates to his big board. In his most recent projection, he slated UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich to be the first player at his position drafted at No. 63, immediately followed by McBride landing in Denver with the last pick in the second round.

"McBride is more advanced as a pass-catcher than UCLA TE Greg Dulcich, which is what the Broncos need with new quarterback Russell Wilson. With Noah Fant off to Seattle, there are targets available. McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver."

McBride is a 6-foot-4, 246-pound playmaker from Fort Morgan, CO. A homegrown star, he produced a stellar performance at his Pro Day last month. His unofficial 4.54-second 40-yard dash was jaw-dropping for scouts in attendance and in my opinion, significantly increased his draft stock to the early-to-middle portions of the second round.

McBride also demonstrated his exceptional hands (didn’t drop a pass) in passing drills and executed flawless route running. The Rams' star also showed an impressive level of physicality and strength with explosive blocking techniques proving he’s a complete three-down tight end.

McBride led all FBS tight ends with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and averaged 93.4 yards per game. He was also named the first unanimous All-American in Colorado State’s school history.

While McBride's speed impressed scouts at his Pro Day, he's best known for amassing yards after the catch (YAC). Once he gets his modern Y/U hybrid body in a complete stride, that ability will be maximized. McBride's size is ideal enough to withstand NFL punishment, while his football acumen and discipline support his skillset as a pass catcher and potential as a playmaker with longevity in the league.

It was previously reported earlier this month that McBride would schedule a visit to UCHealth Training Center to visit the Broncos, and Denver was in attendance at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and the CSU Pro Day. With the departure of Fant to the Seattle Seahawks, there’s a void at tight end.

That’s not to say that Albert Okwuegbunam won’t have a great spring or training camp, but injuries have been a concern for the third-year player from Missouri. With McBride, the Broncos wouldn't just be getting another developmental rookie that will sit back and bide his time — they’d immediately see dividends from McBride’s consistency on special teams, and red-zone situations.

There’s no way that McBride is close to being available if the Broncos pick at No. 64. The NFL is a copycat league and with the dynamic shift of QB changes this offseason, every team is desperate to find the next Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Mark Andrews at the tight end position.

Two weeks ago, I asked McBride what it meant to him as a local to have the entire AFC West among at his Pro Day.

“It was very cool," McBride said. "Being from Colorado and rooting for the Broncos your whole college career—having those guys in here and being able to watch you compete was very special.”

If the Broncos select McBride in draft, he’d be the fifth CSU Ram drafted to Denver behind RB Alvin Lewis (’80), TE Keli McGregor (’85), QB Bradlee Van Pelt (2004), and OT Ty Sambrailo (2015).

