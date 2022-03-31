Fort Collins, CO. — As a teenager and young adult, I spent some time in Northern Colorado — specifically Loveland and ‘Foco’ — soaking up the blue-collar character of the Green and Gold faithful. Friends of mine attended Colorado State University, and I was always sure to tune into the Rocky Mountain Showdown between the CSU Rams and Colorado Buffaloes.

On the heels of my trip up to Laramie for Wyoming's pro day, I was Mile High Huddle’s boots on the ground on Wednesday at ‘The Fort’. This stop at CSU featured potential first-round tight end prospect Trey McBride.

A majority of NFL team scouts were in attendance, including the home-state Denver Broncos and the entire AFC West. The NFL personnel were there to scout the Rams but the top-rated prospect that drew everyone's attention was McBride.

Background on McBride

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound playmaker from Fort Morgan, CO is a homegrown star and former record-setter for his high school. McBride was his high school's all-time leading scorer, the baseball team's record holder in home runs and runs batted in, and he has a brother that played defensive line for CSU.

McBride was heavily recruited by most of the Mountain West Conference schools but ultimately picked the Rams as home. He earned the John Mackey Award in 2021 and was the first unanimous All-American in CSU’s history.

McBride led all FBS tight ends with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and averaged 93.4 yards per game. The Colorado native also led all FBS tight ends in receptions, yards, and yards per game — even managing to cap the final play of his career with a 69-yard rushing touchdown on a fake punt against Nevada.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Good Combine, Scorching-Hot Pro Day

When McBride was invited to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine in February, he opted out of the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, and 20-yard shuttle. Prospects often prepare for a desired score or range of averages that they feel comfortable demonstrating during All-Star college road trips, the Combine, and last but not least, pro days.

At the Combine, McBride had 18 reps on the bench press, a 33-inch vertical jump, and 117-inch broad jump. At his pro day, the focused 22-year-old answered the scouting community's biggest question relative to his game: speed.

McBride made scouts' jaws drop with CSU sharing an unofficial 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Some may roll their eyes at the nature of the school promoting its student-athlete but I clocked the tight end in at 4.56 as well.

Prior to Wednesday’s pro day, McBride was slated to be an early second-round pick who'll be in demand with many NFL teams. But after his demonstration of great hands (didn’t drop a pass), smooth route running, and willingness to block, this man’s stock is now red-hot.

McBride is easily poised to drafted as a late first-round playmaker who some surmise might even be the best tight end in this class.

Scouting Profile

The first thing you notice about McBride is his lean mass with the ideal size for the modern Y/U hybrid tight end (a 'U' tight end is adept at both blocking and moving around the formation as a receiver). His lengthy frame allows him to use his 32-½-inch arms to reel in under- and overthrown balls.

McBride is a humble yet intense player with his routines, from stretching to supporting his fellow Rams who were showcasing their talent in front of NFL scouts. He has impressive footwork with an exceptional knowledge of the route tree and timing with his quarterback.

While McBride's 40 time dazzled and awed the masses in Fort Collins, his game film reveals a ferocious yards-after-the-catch (YAC) player. He's athletic enough to escape trouble and big enough to withstand and distribute punishing hits from defenders in high-traffic zones. He also showed an improved level of separation at the height of his routes, converting explosive power into smooth motion.

McBride’s game film and college story started from humble beginnings on special teams, but this young man is far more than just another guy to get reps on the gridiron. He’ll be counted on to block in the NFL and while he will need to improve his technique, his attitude will unquestionably get him the desired results at the next level.

What I’m trying to say is that you don’t trade up in Denver’s case to acquire a first to early second-round tight end to throw him on kickoff and PAT units. Instead, look for McBride to garner key first-downs and capitalize on the increasing significance of the tight end position.

‘The Hay is in the Barn’

McBride entered the CSU basketball gym attached to the indoor practice facility after knocking the socks off of NFL scouts. With a big smile and eager enthusiasm, he stepped to the podium and was asked about his amazing 40-yard dash performance.

“I’ve been preparing for this since the season ended. This is all I’ve been doing,” explained the Rams star. “Everything has been put into this 40 and I’ve been prepared for this. I knew I was going to run a good time, and it’s all that’s been on my mind this week.”

Mission accomplished, at least for now, as McBride met with teams following his performance at CSU. With the Broncos' acquisition of QB Russell Wilson and their rivals reloading at star-studded positions of value as well, GM George Paton previously hinted at trading up from No. 64, which the team would have to do if it wanted to land McBride.

I asked McBride what it meant to him as a local to have the entire AFC West among other NFL teams at his pro day.

“It was very cool," McBride said. "Being from Colorado and rooting for the Broncos your whole college career—having those guys in here and being able to watch you compete was very special.”

Bottom Line

The Broncos lost a starter and special talent in wake of Noah Fant being traded to Seattle as part of the blockbuster Wilson deal. While the prospect of Albert Okwuegbunam as TE1 is intriguing, injuries are a concern for the soon to be third-year player.

Meaning, tight end remains a position of need for Denver and with McBride’s raw athleticism, strict discipline, and humble stock, Paton could orchestrate another potential blockbuster trade this April.

