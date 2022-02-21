Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is due to test the waters of free agency this offseason, but should he opt to stay put in the Rockies, he's determined to not play second fiddle to anyone. 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams came up just shy of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing, so ‘Flash’ is only too aware that the Broncos are looking to pass the torch is.

Gordon remains undaunted, however, as he told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd.

“I know eventually they want him to be the guy and to take over,” Gordon told Cowherd last week. “And the thing is, I’m still fairly young and I still want to compete at a high level. I just don’t wanna take a back seat.”

Running backs age in dog years due to the wear and tear they endure on the grid-iron, but the 28-year-old Gordon certainly benefitted from a two-back system in Denver, keeping him fresh through the expanded 17-game season.

At times last season, Gordon had to shut out some outside noise from Broncos fans who felt the running-back-by-committee approach only served to sideline the unique tackle-breaking skills of Williams. Gordon also took some flak for a few inopportune fumbles that ended up costing his team dearly, but during his two-year stay in Denver, he has largely been productive and dependable.

On account of his body of work, ‘Flash’ won’t be short of potential suitors when he dips his toe into the free-agent market. Broncos GM George Paton will have to weigh whether it’s a price worth paying to retain the veteran to pair once again with Williams for 2022.

On the plus side, Gordon is likely to command somewhere in the region of $5 million per season as he enters his eight year in the league, which won’t compromise Paton’s $50 million offseason war chest much. Indeed, maintaining the status quo of the already battle-tested running back duo might be smart thinking, and tellingly, Paton has already gone on record to say just how much he rated the duo’s performances last year.

“I think Javonte's a big-time back,” Paton said on February 9. “I think Melvin had a heck of a year. When those two guys are going, they’re hard to stop. Obviously, both had some fumbles and we need to clean that up, but in terms of physical runners, I thought they were two of the better runners — combos — in the league. Both are good in protection, both can catch the ball. So I just like the way both of them go about their work. They work hard, they love ball.”

Given Gordon’s upbeat personality and solid presence in the locker room, it’s perhaps a little surprising that he hasn’t become more popular with Broncos fans. In truth, it will all boil down to how Paton feels about Gordon, but he appears to be high on the veteran's total package and positive vibes.

