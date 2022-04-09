The Broncos are about to lose one of their biggest offensive producers.

Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon has languished on the open market since the new league year began back on March 16. Nearly one month later, there appears to be an AFC rival closing in on the Denver Broncos' leading rusher from last season.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens are "in discussions" with the two-time Pro Bowler.

"Free agent RB Melvin Gordon, the top player available at his position, is in discussions with the Ravens on a potential deal, source said. The Broncos starter is a person of interest in Baltimore, which still has a need at RB," Rapoport tweeted on Friday.

Baltimore, honestly, would be a good fit for Gordon. Broncos' GM George Paton has expressed an interest in re-signing Gordon but only at the right price.

Whatever Gordon's number is, it sounds like the Ravens are a lot closer to it than the Broncos. However, if Gordon thinks he's going to sniff the $8 million/year he got on his last contract in Denver from ex-GM John Elway, it's not happening.

Gordon was overpaid then, and now, he'll enter his age-29 season with still only one 1,000-yard rushing campaign on his NFL resume. No NFL team is clamoring to pay an eighth-year back at that age, with that production, north of $5M per year.

Gordon does have value. But he's no longer in the company of the NFL's elite backs. And his next contract will reflect that.

If he takes the deal in Baltimore, the Gordon era in Denver will have ended with 1,904 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, plus 371 receiving yards and three more scores. Solid production, yes, but Gordon's time in Denver was marred by untimely fumbles that cost his team.

The Broncos are more than content with a running back depth chart that features Javonte Williams at the top. Mike Boone was paid RB2 money last year to complement Gordon before Denver fell in love with Williams in the draft and traded up to land him in Round 2.

It'll be the 'Pookie' show in Denver behind Russell Wilson moving forward. The Broncos are still looking for running back depth but not at the expense of higher-end salary-cap charges or premium-round draft picks.

