Most Denver Broncos fans appreciate what Melvin Gordon has brought to the team over the past two seasons. However, a section of the fanbase wanted to see rookie sensation Javonte Williams get the whole workload this season.

But make no mistake, it's a good thing that Broncos' GM George Paton brought Gordon back. Here are three reasons why.

Consistency

Outside of the obvious production that Gordon brings, he adds a consistent element as a running back that Williams, at least through only one season, has not entirely shown yet. While Williams can turn a run destined for one yard into a 20-yard gain by shaking defenders off left and right, he was also prone last season to small yardage carries.

When you compare the run-stuff percentage of the two, Gordon's runs were stuffed 15.3% of the time, and William's runs were stuffed 20.2% of the time. When the ball gets handed off to Gordon, you'll get four yards almost every time, which is worth a lot in the NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

We know that Williams is perhaps the premier tackle-breaker in the NFL, boasting the league's highest broken tackle percentage last year, leading to many explosive plays. Still, sometimes a back that can go out and get you precisely what you need is just as important.

Touchdown Machine

Gordon has become one of the NFL’s best goal-line backs. He finds the end zone for fun. Since 2016, Gordon has 67 touchdowns, averaging over 11 scores per season, including 53 on the ground. He simply has a knack for finding the end zone.

Preserving Williams

But perhaps the most critical thing Gordon brings to the backfield is time off for Williams. Running backs are like ticking time bombs. The more carries they get, the closer they are to falling off and losing their juice.

Only a few players have defied this over the years, but the bell tolls for everyone. So, Gordon, this season, taking 40-45% of the snaps off of Williams will not just keep him fresher for his runs but will also keep him running effectively in Denver for much longer, and that's something everyone wants.

Bottom Line

This may be the former Wisconsin Badgers' final season in Denver, but fans should appreciate everything Gordon has done and how great of a player he is. He may not be overly flashy, but he can still bust 70-yard runs to the house as he did against the New York Giants last year.

You can never have too much firepower.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!