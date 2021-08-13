Report: Broncos RB Mike Boone Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Quad Injury

Things could have turned out better for Mike Boone. They also could have turned out much worse.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos running back is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after sustaining a quad injury during Thursday's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI showed the injury will not require surgery, per Klis.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Boone went down mid-carry amid a routine team drill. He attempted to walk off with the assistance of a trainer — but couldn't, and fell to the ground in apparent pain — prompting a cart ride to the locker room for further examination.

“I think he got a quad pulled. [I] don't know the severity yet," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said following the practice.

With Week 1 now less than a month away, it's possible that Boone is housed on injured reserve to begin the regular season — his first in Denver. The veteran ex-Viking, who inked a two-year free-agent contract, had been enjoying a terrific training camp, locking himself into No. 3 RB duties behind Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

“He’s a pro. Mike is an explosive runner and he’s different from what we have—a little bit more of a change of pace," general manager George Paton said Thursday. "He can take it to the house. He has the most speed of any of our backs. I think he’ll help us in the pass game. I mentioned before, he’s a four-phase teamer, which is vital for your backup running backs.”

The Broncos will lean more heavily on Gordon and Williams in Boone's stead while likely increasing the workload of Royce Freeman and LaVante Bellamy for the exhibition period.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!