MRI Results Confirm Drew Lock's Shoulder Injury, Will Miss 2-6 Weeks, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have been unceasingly harassed by the injury bug. After multiple players went down in Week 2's 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, we learned that Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore up his knee and is done for the year. 

The MRI results for quarterback Drew Lock weren't as long-term, but the test did reveal some damage to his labrum/rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, confirming the 2-6-week timetable according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"Per sources: Relatively good news on QB Drew Lock: He does have rotator/labral issue in back of shoulder. Out 2-6 weeks," Klis tweeted. 

It's only 'relatively' good news in light of Sutton's season-ending injury but Lock's prognosis is still utterly disappointing. The Broncos opened this season with optimism in spades but a calamity of injuries has crushed them as the team has limped out to another 0-2 start for the second straight year. 

The Broncos will now have to go all-in on backup QB Jeff Driskel, who played well in relief of Lock in Pittsburgh, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns, while getting picked off once. Driskel showed surprising grit and veteran mettle in Denver's Week 2 loss. 

Expect Brett Rypien to be called up from the practice squad. I wouldn't rule out the Broncos taking a look-see around the league to see what's out there on the veteran market and also on other teams' practice squads. 

Next up for the Broncos are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who'll come to Denver on Sunday. One saving grace, perhaps, is Tom Brady's lack of success historically at Mile High. 

Vic Fangio's defense and the youthful sill-position players on offense will have to coalesce and rally around Driskel if the Broncos are going to keep this season alive. 

Klis also reported that the extent of the additional injuries to defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones (knee) and DeMarcus Walker (calf), as well as cornerback Davontae Harris, are not yet know. We'll report once their respective MRI results come in. 

Yikes. What a gut-punch Monday morning's news was. 

Chad Jensen

