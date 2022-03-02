Nathaniel Hackett Finally Reveals Verdict on Drew Lock

For the first time since becoming Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has waded into the Drew Lock waters. What did the coach's remarks mean?

When it comes to the most important position on the field — quarterback — the Denver Broncos are keeping their cards close to the vest right now. The Broncos are at the NFL Combine, scouting this year's crop of quarterback prospects, along with all the other positions in the draft.

The worst-kept secret in the NFL is how much the Broncos covet Aaron Rodgers but because GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett don't have absolute control over what the NFL's reigning MVP ultimately does, the team has to have contingencies in place.

One such contingency could be Teddy Bridgewater, who started 14 games for the Broncos last year to middling results. There's also Drew Lock, who happens to be the only quarterback actually under contract in Denver in 2022.

Since Hackett arrived as head coach back in January, he's not been asked specifically about Lock. For the first time really, Denver's new head man was put on the spot about the team's current quarterbacks and the Lock subject was finally broached — along with Bridgewater.

"I have so much respect for Teddy, going against him when I was at Syracuse when he was over there (at Louisville)—the things that he did there," Hackett told NBC Sports' Chris Simms on Tuesday. "Watching Drew. Drew's been in so many different systems. You know how that's a hard thing. It can actually be detrimental. So I think it's a clean slate for everyone. We want to do what's best for Denver and we'll move forward in that way."

Hackett is speaking to a former quarterback as he delivered those remarks. In fact, Simms was a Bronco back in 2009 under then-head coach Josh McDaniels.

When Hackett says, "You know how that's a hard thing," going from system to system as a young NFL quarterback, Simms nods his head. Lock hasn't had it easy through his first three years but he's also been given a golden opportunity that he was, unfortunately, unequal to in the moment it was granted.

Through two years, Lock has been through two systems: Rich Scangarello in 2019 and Pat Shurmur from 2020-21. Lock seemed like a better fit for Scangarello's version of the Kyle Shanahan offense that used a lot of two-tight end sets and really helped shelter and protect a young signal-caller through his developmental curve.

Shurmur's scheme, while sharing some roots in the West Coast offense, was more about 11-personnel, three-wide receiver sets, and spreading the defense out. It wasn't as conducive to Lock's skill-set.

The biggest issue for Lock, perhaps equally as important as scheme fit, is the faith and belief of a coaching staff. Scangarello was arguably the last coach in Denver to really have Lock's back.

When Hackett says "clean slate," Lock should take that as a very positive omen. However, let's be clear: the Broncos aren't asserting Lock as their QB solution in 2022.

That's why Hackett hasn't spoken to the Lock subject until Tuesday, and why all the new offensive coaches who'll be responsible for getting the most out of Lock have been very cautious in their remarks on the young QB. Things like "strong arm" and "athleticism" were about as far as offensive coordinator Justin Outten and QBs coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak were willing to go when mentioning Lock.

That's okay. Lock had his shot to take the bull by the horns in Denver and the NFL waits for no man, though it'll wait a tad bit longer if you were a first-round pick. But Lock was a second-round pick whom many around the NFL believe has already outlived his usefullness to the Broncos.

If Denver falls short in the Rodgers sweepstakes, Paton said that he will be aggressive in leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of a quarterback upgrade. But landing that guy is easier said than done as Broncos history so obviously exemplifies.

There's a chance the Broncos will have little choice but to roll with Lock, and, say, a 2022 second- or third-round quarterback. That's the worst-case scenario for the Broncos brain trust, it would seem.

If it comes to that, though, and Lock gets a chance to prove himself to Hackett, there's cause for optimism that perhaps this is the coach that can find a way to extract that considerable raw talent Lock possesses and refine it into a bonafide NFL product on the field. There's also a chance Denver could re-sign Bridgewater much to the chagrin of Broncos Country.

We'll see.

