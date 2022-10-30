Broncos HC Boldly Addresses Speculation About Job Security

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in London, the Denver Broncos enter their Week 9 bye at 3-5. While Sunday's victory abroad might take the edge off of the criticism of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and calls for his job, the Broncos still find themselves in a five-loss hole with a difficult stretch of games to finish out the season.

Losing five of the first eight games might be too much for Hackett's Broncos to overcome in the final analysis — when it comes to the team's playoff aspirations — but the first-year head coach can perhaps breathe a little easier after snapping a four-game losing streak.

Hackett garnered the dreaded vote of confidence from Broncos GM George Paton on Thursday. In the face of the boos, the rumors, and calls for his job, Hackett continues to focus on the moment and the factors within his domain.

"I mean, all that stuff I can't control," Hackett said post-game in London. "For me, it's about controlling what I can control. All the coaches, all the players. We always want to focus in on what we can do so we continue to get better. We've had opportunities to win a lot of football games. That's facts."

The Broncos entered Week 8 leading the NFL in penalties. Combined with their league-worst red-zone offense, it's safe to say that Denver has specialized in the art of stepping on rakes.

"We've hurt ourselves," Hackett said. "So it's about us continually learning to not hurt ourselves to give us a chance to win the game, and I think this game is more important for us because of how we won it, being up and then down and then up and being able to weather that storm."

Hackett will have to see what designs Paton has for Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but from there, the focus is on the bye. The two weeks between games will give Hackett the chance to exhale, for his battered players to heal up, for the Broncos to self-scout, and to make those final tweaks offensively that'll give this team a snowball's chance of weathering a brutal down-the-stretch schedule.

"What I love so much about this game and this team in here, is sticking together throughout what anybody says," Hackett said. "They've been staying together through it all, and that is what I appreciate and that gives you a sign that it's a chance to be a good team."

The Broncos were once again horrible on third down offensively, converting just 2-of-11 tries (18%), but they did improve in the red zone with a perfect 3-for-3. Denver still struggled to avoid triggering the yellow laundry, though, earning 12 penalties for minus-81 yards.

It's safe to say that Hackett still has a lot of room for improvement, but Sunday's win — Denver's first-ever in London — was a step in the right direction. It bought back a sliver of hope within Broncos Country that this team could maybe, just maybe, go on a run.

That's the Broncos' only hoping of saving this season with a 3-5 record.

