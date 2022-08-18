Hackett 'Wouldn't be Surprised' if Injured ILB Jonas Griffith Returns for Week 1

Reports of Jonas Griffith's demise — or his extended absence, anyway — could prove greatly exaggerated.

After sustaining a dislocated elbow in last Saturday's preseason-opener, the Denver Broncos inside linebacker was given a return timetable of 4-6 weeks, putting him in jeopardy of missing the Sept. 12 regular season lid-lifter at Seattle.

Unless ... not.

"He’s done a—I know the type of man he is. Just looking at him and talking with him after the game, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s there for Week 1," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

Griffith, who was competing for a starting role aside Josey Jewell, went down on the second play of the game amid Denver's 17-7 exhibition victory over Dallas. He was diagnosed with a dislocation, 30 days before the Broncos' Monday Night Football showdown against the Seahawks.

Hackett's words, however optimistic, say one thing. The team's immediate action following Griffith's injury — their decision to sign veteran ILB Joe Schobert — say quite another.

The Broncos have no reason to rush Griffith back with the former Pro Bowler now in tow and, by their own admission, immediately up to the task.

"Schobert is a guy that is another experienced guy that we know we can put in there and he can play right away," Hackett affirmed Monday. "He can bring that leadership. I think he’s had a lot of years with hundreds of tackles. I think that’s always a positive thing. As somebody that has played special teams and done a lot of different things, I think he’s going to definitely help us throughout that.”

Whether Griffith forces their hand, as teased, is a different story, the climax to which rapidly approaches.

“Jonas has done a great job. Obviously, the injury—we’ll see where that goes," added Hackett.

