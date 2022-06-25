Broncos Update Job Status of Veteran Backup QB

Josh Johnson, 36, has as many years of NFL service as teams he's serviced over the course of his well-traveled professional life. The Denver Broncos could prove Lucky No. 14 for the 2008 fifth-round pick.

Signed in March, Johnson — the oldest player on Denver's roster — appears entrenched as Russell Wilson's backup quarterback in 2022.

“It’s not too big for him and he’s been around for so long that you know he’s not going to need as many reps," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said June 13. "When you’re developing young guys at that position, you’re always striving to get them more reps. The good thing about Josh is that he’s done so much and been in so many systems, he understands it. You can throw him out there and he’s going to do a fine job.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Johnson's resume is an interesting read, from his 37 career games played, nine starts, and only one victory, which came in Washington during the 2018 season. All told, he's completed 205 of 353 attempts (58.1%) for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions — a cumulative 70.7 passer rating.

Johnson began his 2021 campaign with the New York Jets and ended it with the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound signal-caller made four total appearances, throwing for 638 yards, five TDs, and two INTs.

The Ravens opted not to retain Johnson, who lasted days on the unrestricted free-agent market before the Wilson-led Broncos came calling. And that was that.

“The right opportunity was the opportunity to come and compete for the No. 2 spot," Johnson said on March 21. "It’s something I’ve been working to put myself in position to do with limited opportunity. Just the conversation I had with Mr. [General Manager George] Paton and Coach Hackett, I felt like they recognized my skillset and what I can bring as a potential backup quarterback for this team in support of Russell Wilson. All those things played a factor into it. I think it’s a great fit for me. I’m excited for this point in my career. I still have a lot of football left in me. I’m excited to be here and help this team get to where it’s trying to get to.”

Denver seems to have had a plan for Johnson from the outset. They plucked him from a vast pool of available clipboard-holders, then bypassed the position entirely in April's NFL draft. Standing between Johnson and a firm spot on the club's 53-man roster is former undrafted reserve Brett Rypien, to whom the coaching staff and front office bear no allegiance.

The competition for No. 2 duties isn't much of a competition. It's likely Johnson's job to lose, a destiny he controls.

A familiar refrain, to be sure.

“For me, it’s always been about control what I can control," Johnson emphasized amid his introductory press conference. "Walking in the building and being the same guy every day—being focused, being disciplined, being detailed to the craft, and just going out on the field and letting my God-given talents speak for themselves. The beauty of a quarterback competition is there is only one guy under center at once. It’s multiple guys in the room, but there’s only one guy who actually goes under center. That, to me, is what I worry about the most because that’s what I can control. I’m excited to get here and have a healthy competition with these guys because we’re still teammates first. Being together is what’s going to drive this team. I’m excited to get here with a healthy competition and letting the best man win.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!