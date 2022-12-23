Broncos HC Sounds Off on Pat Surtain Being Team's Only Pro Bowler

Residing in the AFC West basement with double-digit losses is never going to make the Denver Broncos a national storyline — at least not for the right reasons. The recent announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters reflects how the Broncos have spectacularly bombed once again.

Elite cornerback Patrick Surtain II unsurprisingly earned a Pro Bowl nod, while safety Justin Simmons is included as an alternate. That's where the accolades end for Denver.

In truth, feeling aggrieved that more Broncos players didn't make the grade only holds water if we talk about the consistently stellar defense. On Thursday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted that winning more games is what would have pushed his defensive players further up the list of Pro Bowl vote-getters.

“I’m biased, so I think that everyone should be considered, but we have to win more games so more discussion can happen there,” Hackett said on Thursday. “There are so many guys that have done such a great job for us. We just have to win some more football games first.”

Considering that the Broncos' defense has ranked among the NFL's top three units for most of the season, overlooking do-it-all linebacker Josey Jewell might be the most obvious omission. Despite being realistic about his team's overall lack of relevancy adversely affecting his players' chances of recognition, Hackett was still banging the drum loudly for Jewell.

“I think every team has a lot of very good football players. I think Josey is one of them for us. I think he’s done a fantastic job, both playing the run and we saw him get the picks,” Hackett said. “Just being in the same system for this long, I think it’s really helped him and him staying healthy. I know he was out a little bit early in the season, but he’s done a really fine job.”

Despite some levels of frustration being evident, certainly with regard to Denver's defensive captain missing out, the hope is that it's just the beginning of a long and decorated career for Surtain.

Broncos Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey made his first Pro Bowl in Year 2, and Surtain now rather eerily follows in the legendary shutdown cornerback’s considerable footsteps.

On Thursday, Simmons also admitted that playing on a losing team is always a handicap, but if you happen to play like Surtain, the nod comes regardless, and the reputation only grows.

“Winning games ultimately helps. It doesn’t hurt in any way, shape, or form. I think there are just years where—like a year for Pat," Simmons said. "Pat is a starter in the Pro Bowl, and he’s played lights out week in and week out to the point where targets are not even—he’s not really even getting targeted and that’s special. He’s only in Year 2.”

Taking any kind of positives out of a botched year is understandable at this stage, but overindulging in sour grapes is pointless. Putting the future in the hands of young players like Surtain is the only real option for the Broncos as things stand. Denver just needs more players like him.

