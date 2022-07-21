Improvisation is perhaps what made Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson an elite and feared player above all else. Making plays off-script is part of his core skill set. Any NFL defender will admit how much they dislike trying to stop Wilson conjuring up his magic.

Over the last month, post OTAs and prior to training camp, the Broncos news cycle traditionally slows down to a deathly halt. But storylines inevitably emerge which tend to cast doubt on the positive impact costly acquisitions like Wilson will have on their new teams.

That's already led to the critics taking aim at the manner in which Wilson has organized his busy travel itinerary during the offseason. Furthermore, the sheer willingness of Wilson to make plays off-schedule has been portrayed as a potentially fatal weakness, especially when carried by his now 33-year-old legs.

If Wilson's ability to keep plays alive was suddenly has become his Achilles heel, then Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is blissfully unaware — or hasn't had time to smell the coffee as yet.

On the flip side, compelling evidence already suggests that Hackett has been more than comfortable to let his superstar quarterback continue to cast his impromptu spells right from the get-go, so don't expect that to change.

“One thing that we want to do is we always want guys to be ready to extend plays,” Hackett said back in June. “He’s got so much tape in his past that sometimes play’s don’t work out the way we want them to as a coach and he makes you look good by running around. Even though I think that there’s a potential for a sack in that moment, you never know with him.”

Call it low-hanging fruit if you will, but the critics constantly pointing out Hackett’s relative lack of experience is lazy analysis at best. Pushing the narrative that Hackett might come to rely on Wilson playing dirt yard ball is simply out of step with how dedicated the coaching staff has been in installing the head coach's new system.

Providing Wilson with a running game to take the load of his shoulders saw Broncos GM George Paton bring back running back Melvin Gordon — a move which ESPN ironically also threw some shade at. Hackett’s previous experience working with Aaron Rodgers' famously creative skills makes the Broncos' head coach more comfortable accepting that things will be mostly scripted and sometimes unscripted with Wilson.

“There are two different kinds of quarterback, but I think once you’re in a precision system like we are and you start understanding it, learning it, being more confident and being more confident in the players around you, you can get that ball out quicker and understand where you’re going to go within the progression and the read,” Hackett said. “I think it’s about practicing, practicing, practicing. Even when it might work out perfect, some one thing might break down, so it’s always great to practice and it’s always a positive play, even if you extend it.

All eyes now shift to training camp, where the foundation stones of practice, practice, and even more practice will be laid. Improvising on the move will have its place for sure, mostly because Wilson is a leopard who is highly unlikely to change his spots, and because Hackett is accounting for it happening in the first place.

