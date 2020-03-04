NFL Insider Connects Free-Agent OL Mike Remmers to Shurmur, Broncos

The Denver Broncos have made their first big ‘splash’ of the offseason, sending the fourth-round draft pick acquired via last fall's Emmanuel Sanders trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 28-year-old cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Still armed copious amount of cap space, and five picks in the top-100 of the Draft, the trade for Bouye will certainly be far from the last significant move that GM John Elway makes to further bolster the Broncos’ roster for the 2020 season.

Not every move that Denver will make this offseason will make the ripples that Bouye trade has already created. While obtaining players who can start next season is important, of similar value is scouring free agency for veterans who can come in and provide immediate depth and flexibility to the roster.

Perhaps no positional group on the roster could use a bolster in the depth department than that of the offensive line. One player that has already had some ‘dot-connecting’ to Denver in free agency is long-time veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Denver could be a highly probable landing spot for the former New York Giant. Here's the PFT snippet:

Remmers, who turns 31 next month, started 14 years for the Giants in 2019. He signed in New York after being released by the Vikings, where he started 29 games in two seasons. And with former Vikings offensive coordinator and Giants coach Pat Shurmur now running the Denver offense, it’s entirely possible that the Broncos will reunite Shurmur and Remmers for a third run.

That’s where Remmers began his career, in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. The Broncos cut him late in the preseason. He became a full-time starter for the Panthers in 2015, starting the Super Bowl 50 loss. To the Broncos.

The Broncos have needs all across their roster this offseason. Yes, the team does have a good chunk of cap space, but one reason for this is previously highly-paid players such as Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris, Jr., Emmanuel Sanders, and Ronald Leary are now off the books. With the excess capital comes new holes that Elway must fill on the roster.

One position that might be filled with an internal option is the right guard spot, which was recently vacated by Leary's departure. With reports that the Broncos are going to place a second-round tender on Elijah Wilkinson for the price of $3.2 million, expect him to be given a strong opportunity to ‘earn’ the right guard starting spot next season.

This could be a good move for Denver given many believe Wilkinson’s best position in the NFL, given his lack of footspeed on edge he displayed last season, would be inside at guard. He played some guard in 2018 and did ‘fine’ as a rookie, but will be given a real shot at guard next year. That is of course if the tackles can hold up.

Denver has obviously had its fair share of tackle issues over the years. With former first-round pick Garett Bolles’ volatile level of play and lack of commitment about his future in Denver — on top of Ja’Wuan James and his injury history Denver in the very least needs tackle depth.

Again, Wilkinson appeared to be playing somewhat out of position last season at right tackle, and although he did perform admirably despite being put into a poor situation, doing so again in 2020 should be avoided if at all possible. His versatility is a plus, but if he is going to stick as a starter in this league, odds are, it comes at guard.

So instead of being in a situation where a tackle underperforms or gets hurt, thereby kicking Wilkinson out to tackle from right guard and weakening two spots on the line, Denver should be looking to secure a solid backup tackle option. By all indications Denver will go into 2020 with Bolles and James starting at tackle, so do not expect a ‘splash’ tackle signing such as Jack Conklin. Instead, a veteran swing tackle with some guard experience like Remmers makes sense.

Not a Permanent Solution

By no indication would Remmers ‘fix’ the ailments along the Broncos’ offensive front, but he would provide much-needed versatility and depth while raising the floor of the offensive line as a whole. Having taken snaps at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard, Remmers' versatility to play across the line can help Mike Munchak cobble together the best ‘five’ starting players that make sense, even in wake of injury plaguing the unit.

By no means would the Broncos signing Remmers to a contract this offseason create any sort of buzz throughout the league. Having earned a 59.7 and 64.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, respectively, Remmers should not be in anyone's plans as a starting option on the offensive line.

However, just as Denver’s line showed last year, injuries can strike and gut the depth of a unit quickly. A veteran depth offensive lineman that knows the system, can play four spots on the line, and provide immediate depth as a known quantity provides Denver value even if it is just in the fringes of the roster.

A move like signing Remmers to add veteran depth and versatility to the offensive line may not move the needle in March, but it can make all the difference come December.

