Broncos Need Much, Much More From OLB Nik Bonitto Entering Year 3
The Denver Broncos seemingly landed a solid pass rusher in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Nik Bonitto, but they need more out of him than what they've gotten. As he enters his third year, the Broncos either need Bonitto to become an excellent pass rusher or become more well-rounded as a player.
Right now, Bonitto is a quality No. 3 pass rusher who has issues with tackling and holding up against the run. However, he made significant strides from his rookie to his second year, indicating the potential for further growth in his third year.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bonitto recorded 19 pressures and two sacks on 188 pass-rush snaps as a rookie. He significantly improved in his second year, with 47 pressures and 8.5 sacks on 276 pass-rush snaps. His progress was encouraging.
How does Bonitto's performance in his second year compare to other NFL edge rushers? Among the 76 edge rushers with at least 270 pass rushers, his PFF pass-rush grade ranked 38th, 42nd in pressures, 28th in sacks, and 32nd in win percentage.
It's worth noting that Bonitto had the third-lowest snap count, which contributed to his fifth-best pass-rush productivity (PRP). There are so few snaps, but high pressures lead to a higher PRP, which speaks to efficiency.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, there's another issue with Bonitto’s production last year. He picked up many of his stats, either by going unblocked or blocked by a tight end or running back.
In fact, 20 of Bonitto's pressures and four sacks came that way, so his numbers change quite a bit when you look at true pass sets. His fifth-best PRP drops to 23rd and his 42nd ranking in pressures drops to 50th.
So when it comes to Bonitto becoming an excellent pass rusher, we have to see it more in true pass sets. Winning when unblocked is something that must happen, and this isn’t to diminish his impact there.
If Bonitto didn’t succeed there, it would probably results in another Broncos loss or two last year. Even so, those gimme opportunities are uncommon in the NFL, and winning through the tackle is essential for long-term success.
In addition, it's imperative that Bonitto enhances his performance against the run, an area where he struggled as one of the worst edge defenders in the NFL last season. His run defense grade was 56th out of 67 edge defenders, and he led those 67 edge defenders in missed-tackle percentage and missed tackles, ranking 45th in stops.
While he has shown glimpses of potential, his play against the run lacks the necessary consistency. Fortunately, the improvements on the defensive line can provide a supportive environment for Bonitto's development in this area.
Bonitto's missed tackles are a serious issue. Out of 105 defenders, regardless of position, Bonitto had the second-worst missed-tackle percentage. There needs to be a focus on improving his technique as a tackler, but he also had issues with his build.
Bottom Line
There's a lot from Bonitto to improve on, but he showed good growth over the first two years. As this will be his third season, there's good reason to believe he can improve, but he needs to show that improvement, as Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are both set to be free agents after this season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!