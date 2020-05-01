Oddsmakers Reveal Over/Under in Receiving Yards for Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos stayed disciplined in the 2020 NFL Draft and it paid off in spades when Alabama's play-making WR Jerry Jeudy fell to pick 15. Jeudy was Denver's highest-graded receiver in the class, so landing him at pick 15 without having to trade-up was a massive coup for GM John Elway.

But with Jeudy now in the Orange and Blue, what should the expectations be for him as a rookie? The oddsmakers might be able to help in that regard as the FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under for Jeudy's receiving yards in 2020 has been set at 824.5.

To some, 824 yards might not seem like much of an obstacle but believe it or not, as SI's Jaime Eisner opined in the video above, only seven rookie WRs have eclipsed that number in receiving yards over the last five years.

Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. You know Sutton's going to want to get his in 2020 and build off that impressive showing.

For that and a few other reasons, it's a little bit difficult to project Jeudy's impact in 2020. As I revealed in the video above, I'm inclined to take the over on Jeudy but here are the three factors to consider.

1. A New OC

We don't fully know what to expect from the Pat Shurmur offense in 2020. Shurmur replaced Rich Scangarello as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, and while we have many years of tape and statistical production of Shurmur's scheme over the years to analyze, we don't know exactly how it'll look with Denver's unique collection of personnel.

That makes it a little dicier to accurately predict how productive Jeudy is going to be as a rookie this year.

2. A Growing QB

As exciting as Drew Lock's five starts last year were, we simply don't know how he's going to respond to Shurmur's new scheme and to the coaching of Mike Shula. I'm of the opinion that the Shurmur/Shula influence will accelerate Lock's development and set him up for prolific success in 2020.

But grafting Jeudy into that picture is hard to do, especially since we haven't been able to get even one glimpse of Lock taking reps in Shurmur's scheme quite yet.

3. Lots of Mouths to Feed

The Broncos suddenly have a lot of mouths to feed on offense. Sutton will demand touches in his own right, but so will second-year TE Noah Fant, as well as fellow rookie WR KJ Hamler and Pro Bowl RB duo Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon.

Having so many explosive athletes at the dinner table and figuring out how to feed them is a good problem to have but exactly how Jeudy will fit remains to be seen.

What We Know

For now, fans can hand their hats on the fact that Jeudy is a shoe-in to start opposite of Sutton at WR. Hamler will get a lot of snaps and some touches as the slot/WR3 but the volume of targets should go to Sutton and Jeudy.

Right now, Jeudy is being talked about as the WR2 to Sutton's WR1. But it's entirely possible that at some point in the not too distant future, Sutton could wind up as the 1b to Jeudy's 1a. Jeudy is a rare talent after all. But Sutton is no slouch himself.

How all the new pieces will fit together will ultimately fall under the purview of Shurmur. While in many respects, I don't envy Shurmur, it's a kind of first-world football problem.

Meanwhile, I'm taking the over on Jeudy's receiving yards eclipsing 824.5 as a rookie. For what it's worth, Eddie Royal holds the Broncos' single-season receiving yards record for a rookie with 980 yards set in 2008.

