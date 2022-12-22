OG Parker Ferguson, DB Devon Key Join Broncos Practice Squad

As is the case each week, the Denver Broncos tweaked the lower totem of its practice squad, signing offensive guard Parker Ferguson and defensive back Devon Key, the team announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Harvey Langi was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Langi, a rookie out of BYU, joined the Las Vegas Raiders' practice team Wednesday, becoming the second ex-Bronco to turn heel in as many weeks.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Ferguson, 23, went undrafted in 2021 and has yet to appear in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound blocker was a multi-year collegiate starter at Air Force, vacillating between left and right guard.

A fellow 2021 UDFA, Key spent much of his rookie and sophomore NFL campaigns with the Chiefs but possesses no professional experience. The 25-year-old was waived by Kansas City in August and had a cup of coffee with the Atlanta Falcons in November.

Key (6-1, 210) played four seasons at Western Kentucky, totaling 188 solo tackles, 19 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. A 2020 second-team All-Conference USA selection, he posted a 4.53-second forty time and 38-inch vertical during the pre-draft process.

"Likely box safety candidate with an NFL frame whose durability and production are quality check marks in his evaluation," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. "Key is a four-year starter known for his work ethic off the field and the energy he brings to the field. His size, speed and explosiveness numbers will matter to some teams, but it's not always easy to see those attributes translating to the field when it comes to the athleticism needed in coverage and as an open-field tackler. Key is trustworthy around the line of scrimmage and is ready to do his part to stuff the run. With his measurables and potential as a special teams contributor, it would not be a surprise to see him get a shot in the NFL."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!