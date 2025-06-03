Pat Surtain II Shares Impressions of Broncos' Rookie CB Jahdae Barron
When an already stellar defense looks to make improvements, it means adding a weapon it didn't already have in the arsenal. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit led the league in sacks last year, but by adding the Jim Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the draft, the organization declared it wants even more in 2025.
The pass-happy NFL dictates that the Broncos can never have enough quality coverage guys to help compete against the likes of Patrick Mahomes within the division. Indeed, Barron offers a unique Swiss Army package of skills which could make Denver's defense truly elite, and perhaps the league's very best in short order.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II recently provided an inside line on Barron, the buzzword being the sheer versatility that makes the former Texas Longhorn a key addition to the Denver defense.
"He brings a lot of versatility toward the defense," Suratin said about Barron at his charity foundation event on Monday, via DNVR's Zac Stevens. "He's smart, savvy, he makes plays, and it's a big addition towards our team. I know he's going to make plays on the team. And he's catching up fast, so it's a great addition towards our team."
When you consider just how much the Broncos may be willing to ask of Barron during his rookie season, it's reassuring to hear that Surtain feels he's already picking things up quickly. Barron could end up being the solution to that long-standing conundrum of how to cover the bigger pass-catching tight ends, especially if he can get the scheme down pat.
Furthermore, Barron is physical enough to not only battle the bigger receivers in the slot or switch to the outside, but he's also no slouch when it comes to unloading with violent force in run support. How Joseph opts to utilize Barron next season is tantalizing. The attacking options figure to greatly increase, and perhaps most crucially, when the playoffs roll around.
As a particularly valuable point of reference, we need only look at how the Philadelphia Eagles laid down a winning defensive blueprint vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Perhaps the real rub will all boil down to how quickly the Broncos coaching staff feels Barron is up to speed with the system before unleashing him to maximum effect.
Playing alongside veteran players will undoubtedly help speed up that process for Barron as a rookie. If he can cultivate the right mindset, that assimilation will only happen faster.
Over what's been a very busy and bold offseason, Surtain is also impressed by how the Broncos' free-agent additions, like linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, are going to improve the unit overall with their aggression and experience.
"It's great additions to our team, and toward our success, obviously," Surtain said via Stevens. "With Dre and Hufanga, them guys going to get after it. I mean, they've been in Super Bowls before> They know how to win at a high level. So, adding those guys to the team, you know, it just looks sharper on the horizon. So, I'm looking forward to it."
Thankfully, Surtain is on hand to offer this defense a truly generational talent on one side of the field, and he feels he can get even better in 2025 when it comes to polishing up his leadership skills.
"I feel like I can always get better in my game," Surtain said via Stevens. "Even my leadership role— being able to impact players around me as much as I can. Just honing in on the little intricate things that I can work on —the little details that I know could definitely define my game."
During the draft process, drafting Barron looked like a real curveball, adding to the core strength of the defense, but now it seems more like a heater with some extra mustard on it.