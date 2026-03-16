Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss has been awarded a $1.136 million performance-based bonus for the 2025 NFL season, the 12th-most among all eligible players, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy reported Monday.

"NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season," McCarthy explained via X. "The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels."

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

A 2023 third-round pick, Moss started all 17 games for the Broncos last season, recording a career-high 19 pass deflections to go along with 57 solo tackles, one sack, and an interception. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 49 CB among 112 qualifiers.

Moss, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to take home $3.674 million in base salary and count $3.914 million against the Broncos' 2026 salary cap, according to Spotrac.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Moss' Role Appears Unchanged

In the face of trade rumors that have yet to materialize — one posited that Moss could be sent to Philadelphia in a package deal for wide receiver AJ Brown — the Iowa product seems likely to hang onto his gig as the Robin to Patrick Surtain II's Batman in Denver's vaunted secondary.

Moss and Surtain will flank the perimeter (barring any surprises), while elite slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian returns to man the nickel position. McMillian, however, may be pushed by sophomore CB Jahdae Barron, last year's first-round pick, whom the club wants to see more of in 2026.

“I think it’s a great problem to have," general manager George Paton said at February's Scouting Combine. "I thought that Jahdae took big steps. [CB Pat] Surtain [II] gets hurt and he goes in and plays a major role and we win all three games [he was out]. He’s right on track. [CB] Ja’Quan [McMillian] had a great year. Our secondary had a [really good year]. It was [CB Riley] Moss and Surtain [as well]. We love the depth. It think that it’s a great problem to have and I think Jahdae is going to keep getting better and better. He’s really talented.”

Rounding out the offseason cornerback depth chart are Kris Abrams-Draine, Reese Taylor, and Jaden Robinson, although this is a position the Broncos might look to bolster during next month's NFL Draft, for which they hold nine total selections, including No. 30 overall.