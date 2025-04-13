Pat Surtain II Shares True Thoughts on Broncos' Free-Agent Haul
As the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II is thrilled with the help he'll receive via the Denver Broncos' 2025 free-agent signings. The Broncos signed two former San Francisco 49ers in safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
On a night in which Surtain was being recognized as a Professional Athlete of the Year via the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, the All-Pro cornerback shared his thoughts on what Hufanga's arrival means for the Broncos secondary.
“He’s definitely going to be an anchor for our defense,’’ Surtain told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. “Just with his experience – obviously he’s got All-Pro, Pro Bowls, him being a ball hawk, looking over the defense, I think that’s going to be a huge addition. He’s a great player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Hufanga has dealt with injuries, but when he's on the field, he's a menace. His 2022 All-Pro/Pro Bowl campaign was impressive, and the Broncos are expecting him to keep him healthy, and, in so doing, help him usher in a return to that form.
Hufanga will start next to Brandon Jones at safety, with P.J. Locke moving to the No. 3 guy. Locke will still get plenty of action, especially as a dime-backer in Vance Joseph's big nickel sub-packages. But Surtain relishes the impact he anticipates Hufanga making out of the gates.
The same goes for Greenlaw, whom Surtain recognized especially for his fiery attitude on the field and his leadership.
“When you look at his tape, he’s very tenacious,’’ Surtain told Klis. “He brings that edge with him that you look for in a linebacker. And he’s a tremendous leader as well. I know he helped that San Francisco 49ers team to that Super Bowl run (in 2023) and I can’t wait to work with him. I know he’s going to bring an intensity to the defense that we definitely need. Or added. We already had intensity for sure. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
With another former 49er back in the fold in defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and starting linebacker Alex Singleton returning from a torn ACL, a Broncos defense that ranked in the top 10 last year is poised to climb into the top five with authority.
The caveat here is obviously health. As both Hufanga and Greenlaw have a considerable injury jacket. But the Broncos believe that in their "program," Hufanga and Greenlaw will stay upright and thus, impactful.
“We do extensive physicals on everyone we bring in. They’re no different," GM George Paton said of his free-agent haul two weeks ago. "They all passed their physicals, so they’ll be 100 percent as we get into the offseason program. We have a great medical team, and we rely on them. We feel good.”
It's going to be fun to see what kind of mayhem Hufanga and Greenlaw can help Surtain cause on the grid-iron.
