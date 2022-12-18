How Patrick Surtain II Became Arguably NFL's Top Defensive Player

Will the best cornerback in the NFL please stand up?

Although the 2022 season Denver Broncos season has failed to meet expectations, there is one bright spot for this team: the defense. This unit ranks top 10 in most major categories and has kept the team in most games.

One of the reasons for this is the talent of second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has recorded 38 solo tackles, a forced fumble, nine pass break-ups, and an interception. Per Pro Football Focus, Surtain is ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in the NFL, with a grade of 81.2. This is an accurate rating, given his statistics on the season.

What makes Surtain so special is his ability to play press-man coverage. His length, quick feet, and determination make him very aggressive at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to take the best wide receiver out of the game.

During the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Surtain held DK Metcalf to seven receptions for 36 yards and zero touchdowns. In the Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was held to five receptions for 73 yards with zero touchdowns. The Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders rendered nine catches for 101 yards for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

There has also been NFL buzz that Surtain should be considered a top-3 Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Unfortunately, due to Denver's lack of team success, Surtain's case for DPoY has been greatly diminished. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell lauded Surtain’s talents earlier this season.

“No cornerback is playing better right now than the second-year superstar in Denver," Barnwell wrote.

Chris Simms listed Surtain as the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL right now, saying that he “is only going to get better”.

The Broncos' coaching staff also has high praise. According to Nathaniel Hackett, “[Surtain] is an unbelievable football player, unbelievable person, and then (just) his work ethic, everything that he does. He’s playing at a very high level.”

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has stated that Surtain is a great player that “[the team] can do a lot of things with because he’s up to any challenge [they] give him.”

Surtain is well on his way to becoming a household name. He has already started to put fear in the eyes of opposing quarterbacks as most are starting not to throw, let alone look, his way on the field.

Surtain studies his craft meticulously, always attempting to perfect his game. This path will serve him well, and some wonder whether it could lead to a Hall of Fame future.

