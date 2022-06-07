Hackett Explains OTA Absence of Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Skip to main content

Hackett Explains 'Precautionary' OTA Absence of Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Nothing to see here, folks.

Fifteen Denver Broncos players did not participate in Organized Team Activities on Monday. Among the DNPs: starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, both of whom were observed working off to the side.

It's unclear what (if anything) ails Surtain and Dulcich as they took part in last week's batch of OTAs. But no reason to panic. Aside from these practices remaining voluntary, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reminded that "right now" such absences are deemed "precautionary."

"We want to be as careful as we possibly can and make sure that everybody is good, so I think that it’s just—everything is primarily precautionary right now and we’re making sure we’re getting better," Hackett told reporters.

With Surtain sidelined, third-year vet Michael Ojemudia assumed first-string CB reps. Ojemudia was promptly burned by wide receiver Tim Patrick, who snatched a Russell Wilson moon ball during 11-on-11 drills.

Dulcich's inactivity, meanwhile, allowed Albert Okwuegbunam the lion's share of TE1 reps. Okwuegbunam capitalized with the highlight-reel play of the day: a deep seam "touchdown" pass from Wilson.

The offensive splashes came as WR Jerry Jeudy left practice after sustaining "a little tweak," presumably to his groin, leading to an early exit that was "a little precautionary," Hackett confirmed.

“We’re going to play it by ear," he said of Jeudy's ailment. "It happened kind of early in practice, so I have to go find out more. We’re going to do some more tests, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

The Broncos are scheduled to hold OTAs on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday ahead of next week's three-day minicamp, for which attendance is mandatory.

