Payton: Ex-Rugby Player Thomas Yassmin 'Belongs' in TE Room
Thomas Yassmin is roughly 9,000 miles away from home, playing a sport to which he's still getting accustomed, for a team he barely knows, less than a year after suffering a significant injury that required corrective surgery.
The Australian-born former Rugby player — who just arrived in May via the NFL's International Pathway Player Program — is now a card-carrying member of the Denver Broncos' tight end room. And, evidently, a worthy addition.
“Not bad. I have to get used to the Aussie accent," head coach Sean Payton said of Yassmin following the Broncos' mandatory minicamp earlier this month. "You are expecting a punter or kicker, and he’s a tight end. I think he did a pretty good job. He belongs.”
A late-teens convert, Yassmin opted to pursue American football after playing rugby for Scots College in his native Sydney. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound athlete committed to Utah and made 22 receptions for 396 yards and seven touchdowns across 47 career games from 2019-2023. He went undrafted this past April before being assigned to Denver.
"Yassmin is an intriguing athlete and pass catcher, but he’s lacking in game experience and production," his NFL.com scouting profile reads. "He has good play speed in his routes and appears to have better instincts than I expected in space. He doesn't show much attention to detail with his routes and will need to prove he can make catches in congestion. He lacks aggression and his frame is too underdeveloped to compete as a point-of-attack run blocker. He’s unlikely to be drafted but his athletic traits and upside are worth prioritizing as an undrafted free agent."
To say Yassmin, the rawest of specimens, has his work cut out for him in the Mile High City would be an understatement. He's currently TE5 on a depth chart filled with more experienced talent, and his best-case scenario is likely a spot on the practice squad.
Then again ...
"He has big-time college experience, so he’s a little further along maybe than your average international player. He fits right in," Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said on June 12.
