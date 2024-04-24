Peyton Manning Dishes on Intriguing Conversation With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
Peyton Manning still commands the NFL world's attention when he speaks. That's especially true when Manning speaks on the subject of the Denver Broncos.
Manning recently told 104.3 The FAN's Brandon Stokley that he reached out to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after winning the National Championship. The former five-time NFL MVP didn't initially hear back from McCarthy.
"I texted him the day after the National Championship. I never met him but we invited him to our football camp and (Jim) Harbaugh wouldn't let him miss a workout, so he didn't get to go," Manning told Stokley. "So I just reached out and said, 'Hey, man, congratulations, wish you the best in your next chapter.' I guess he thought it was a prank, he never called me back so I texted him Monday from the same number. And he's like, 'Oh, it really is you. Yeah, I thought that somebody was pranking me.' And so I just kind of wished him luck and he asked me some questions. So he called me back and he was impressive to talk to."
Manning also claimed that the Broncos are "very interested" in McCarthy. Correspondingly, the former Wolverines champion happens to be keen on taking his talents to Denver, according to Manning.
"I know Denver is very interested in him and it sounded like a place he'd love to come to, but it's a little bit out of his control," Manning said to Stokley.
It didn't take long for a host of NFL teams to form an attraction to McCarthy's winning DNA. Consequently, the 21-year-old's draft stock has continued to skyrocket. So much so that the Broncos could be left clutching at straws on draft day when it comes to McCarthy.
In the meantime, Sean Payton and company threw out a curveball by acquiring Zach Wilson on Monday via the New York Jets. The Broncos hope that Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, will provide some positional depth at QB while also providing flexibility in the draft.
The Wilson trade was a shock move, which most fans have greeted with scorn and indifference, but Manning is far more positive about the marriage with Payton.
"Sean Payton has a unique system, not necessarily much carryover from any of the systems that Zach has been in," Manning told Stokley. "So I think for Zach, I think a reboot actually is good. Let's just sort of start over, right? And let's just let Sean Payton and his staff coach you and kind of start from ground zero, which I think might be just what Zach needs."
As was the case with McCarthy, Manning wasted no time touching base with Wilson to get the skinny on his move to the Broncos.
"I've never met Zach, but I got his number [Monday] from the Broncos and reached out to him and welcomed him to Denver and was excited with this new chapter," Manning told Stokley. " He sounds excited to be here, so hopefully it'll be a good fit."
While the draft trade market will guarantee the Broncos nothing when it comes to getting their quarterback of the future, the extensive courtship rituals continue on many levels. What's a lot more set in stone is the certainty that Manning will get to know whoever takes charge under center in Denver rather promptly and forensically.
