The Denver Broncos just went through the difficult process of cutting 27 players to get down to the mandated 53-man roster. Each player waived represented a risk that the Broncos might lose them to another team on the wire.

Fortunately, the Broncos were able to re-sign to the practice squad each player they wanted to keep within the organization as the march to the 2022 regular season begins. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos announced that 13 players have been re-signed to the practice squad.

McTelvin Agim | DL

Quin Bailey | OL

Jonathan Harris | DL

Faion Hicks | CB

Kendall Hinton | WR

Josh Johnson | QB

Jonathan Kongbo | OLB

Kana'i Mauga | ILB

Ja'Quan McMilian | CB

Netane Muti | OL

Devine Ozigbo | RB

Dylan Parham | TE

Darrius Shepherd | WR

The Broncos still have three open spots on the practice squad. Noticeably absent from the list of re-signings is wideout Seth Williams, who not only was a 2021 sixth-round pick, but also played very well in the preseason.

Other than veteran safety J.R. Reed, who was released on Tuesday, there are no other conspicuous absences on the practice squad among the cuts.

The NFL's new practice squad rules allow for 16 players, six of which can be vested veterans. The Broncos have the prerogative to 'elevate' two practice-squad players on gameday, after which, they can be sent back down to the P.S. without exposing them to waivers.

The third time a team 'elevates' a practice-squadder on gameday, though, they have to pass through waivers before they can be re-signed. We'll see what designs the Broncos have on those last three practice-squad spots.

