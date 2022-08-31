Skip to main content

Denver Broncos Announce 13-Man Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos practice squad foundation has been laid.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos just went through the difficult process of cutting 27 players to get down to the mandated 53-man roster. Each player waived represented a risk that the Broncos might lose them to another team on the wire. 

Fortunately, the Broncos were able to re-sign to the practice squad each player they wanted to keep within the organization as the march to the 2022 regular season begins. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos announced that 13 players have been re-signed to the practice squad. 

  • McTelvin Agim | DL
  • Quin Bailey | OL
  • Jonathan Harris | DL
  • Faion Hicks | CB
  • Kendall Hinton | WR
  • Josh Johnson | QB
  • Jonathan Kongbo | OLB
  • Kana'i Mauga | ILB
  • Ja'Quan McMilian | CB
  • Netane Muti | OL
  • Devine Ozigbo | RB
  • Dylan Parham | TE
  • Darrius Shepherd | WR

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos still have three open spots on the practice squad. Noticeably absent from the list of re-signings is wideout Seth Williams, who not only was a 2021 sixth-round pick, but also played very well in the preseason. 

Other than veteran safety J.R. Reed, who was released on Tuesday, there are no other conspicuous absences on the practice squad among the cuts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The NFL's new practice squad rules allow for 16 players, six of which can be vested veterans. The Broncos have the prerogative to 'elevate' two practice-squad players on gameday, after which, they can be sent back down to the P.S. without exposing them to waivers. 

The third time a team 'elevates' a practice-squadder on gameday, though, they have to pass through waivers before they can be re-signed. We'll see what designs the Broncos have on those last three practice-squad spots. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce 13-Man Practice Squad

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) warms up before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Undrafted Rookie WR Jalen Virgil Reacts to Making Roster

By Keith Cummings
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
News

Broncos Will Face QB Geno Smith in Week 1 Opener vs. Seahawks

By Dylan Von Arx
Josh Johnson
News

Report: Broncos Re-Sign QB Josh Johnson to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos' GM George Paton Explains the Tough Roster Cuts

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Could Upgrade These Weak Positions via the Waiver Wire

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) on the sidelines before a pre-season against the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Cut DL McTelvin Agim

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Trade OLB Malik Reed to Steelers in Pick-Swap Deal

By Zack Kelberman