Projecting 2020 Stats of Broncos' LB Bradley Chubb

Erick Trickel

After a strong rookie season, Bradley Chubb had a disappointing Year 2 for the Denver Broncos, though it wasn't exactly his fault. A partially torn ACL sidelined Chubb, but that was in Week 4 after Denver got out to a slow start and struggled to generate pressure. 

Fast forward to today and Chubb is working back from a severe injury after what was the worst offseason possible to be doing so. The good news is, he has the defensive scheme down. But the question is, when will Chubb be back to full strength?

As a full participant in the Broncos' last two practices, all indications are he'll start and play on Monday night vs. the Tennessee Titans. But we don't know how many snaps he'll receive. 

It’s likely Chubb plays Week 1 with a snap count, and that could persist through the first few weeks of the season. With no preseason, and missing most of the last two weeks of practice, there is doubt that Chubb will open the year in game shape. 

His conditioning and overall health will really play a factor in Chubb's performance. Also, if he is on a snap count for the first few games of the season, that could hurt him on the stat sheet, but may help him be a little more effective. 

Whatever happens, Denver needs a big year from Chubb. Here's how I see it unfolding.

Projections

  • 16 Sacks
  • 17 QB Hits
  • 72 Total Pressures
  • 21 TFLs

I break down projections in the video above, which were more difficult to tally for the obvious reason of Chubb's overall health status. Again, he could be a full go from the start or be on a snap count for a few games. 

However, these projections are made with the expectation of Chubb being a full go and suggest he will have a great year in Vic Fangio's defense, even without Von Miller. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

