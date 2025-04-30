Report: Broncos Scouting Exec Leaves for Job with Division Rival
The Denver Broncos have a new hole to fill within their front office as director of college scouting Brian Stark is leaving his post to become the Las Vegas Raiders' assistant general manager, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday.
The hiring was subsequently confirmed by The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel.
Stark was hired by former Broncos vice president John Elway in 2012 to serve as an area scout following three seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Yale. He was promoted to the scouting director position in 2017.
In Vegas, Stark will reunite with ex-Broncos national scout John Spytek, now the Raiders' general manager.
Stark is the latest member of Denver's front office to change NFL employment this offseason. The organization also lost former assistant GM Darren Mougey (Jets GM), VP of football operations/compliance Mark Thewes (Raiders senior VP of football operations/strategy), national scout Rob Paton (Jets' co-director of player personnel), and senior personnel executive David Shaw (Lions passing game coordinator).
Head coach Sean Payton's staff was similarly raided, losing tight ends coach Declan Doyle to Chicago, passing game coordinator John Morton to Detroit, and special teams assistant Chris Banjo to the Jets.
"Quite a few of them. It’s part of the deal," Payton said in February. "I’ve always said that you want to see your assistants do well. We tried to, if possible, promote from within and then in certain cases hire from outside if we have to. I’m happy for all of those guys, whether it is [Bears Offensive Coordinator] Declan [Doyle], [Lions Offensive Coordinator] Johnny [Morton], [Jets Special Teams Coordinator] Chris [Banjo] or ‘Moug’ (Jets General Manager Darren Mougey). A lot of the time, it’s a byproduct from winning. I’m excited for their opportunities.”