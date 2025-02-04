Mile High Huddle

Report: Raiders Hire Away Longtime Broncos Exec Mark Thewes

Thewes had been with the organization for the last 16 years.

Zack Kelberman

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by Denver Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (48) (not pictured) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by Denver Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (48) (not pictured) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
A second member of the Denver Broncos front office has departed the organization for greener pastures. (In this case, silver and black pastures.)

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring longtime Broncos executive Mark Thewes as their new Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy.

The move was confirmed by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis, who noted Thewes will reunite with former Broncos scout John Spytek, now the Raiders' general manager.

Thewes, 48, had been with the Broncos since 2009 and wore a variety of hats working alongside GMs Brian Xanders, John Elway, and George Paton. He most recently served as the club's Vice President of Football Operations and Compliance.

"Mark does all the jobs that no one wants throughout the building," Paton said in 2022.

Thewes is the latest Broncos exec to leave for an NFL promotion, joining ex-assistant GM Darren Mougey, who became the New York Jets' GM last month.

The team also has four vacancies on its coaching staff — special teams coordinator, tight ends coach, passing game coordinator, and inside linebackers coach — as the league continues to raid Denver's brain trust.

