Ranking Broncos' Top 5 Players of 2025
One year ago, the Denver Broncos' roster wasn't viewed very favorably by the national perspective. Fast forward to today, and even the staunchest Broncos critic would be hard-pressed to find a genuine weakness on the 2025 roster.
The Broncos have a young roster, loaded with talent. But which players are the most important to the team's grand designs? Better yet, how would one rank the Broncos' top five players?
There are a variety of ways one could list the Broncos' top five players, whether it be based on overall talent, production, positional value, or others. Today, I'll rank the top five Broncos based on a combination of the three factors.
With that being said, let's get into the top five Broncos in descending order.
5. Quinn Meinerz | OG
There's a true debate to be had on whether it should be Meinerz or left tackle Garett Bolles here. From an accomplishments and accolades perspective, they're pretty close to sixes, and Bolles plays a signficantly more valuable position as a tackle.
Where Meinerz separates from Bolles in his positional proficiency. Meinerz is an All-Pro, yes, but he's also one of the top two or three players at his position across the NFL. Bolles can't say the same.
At 26, Meinerz is also significantly younger than the 33-year-old Bolles. The Broncos just extended both players, but Meinerz has more runway left in his NFL career. If this were ranking the top six Broncos, Bolles would No. 6.
4. Nik Bonitto | OLB
Edge rusher is one of the premium positions in the NFL, and the Broncos finally have an All-Pro-caliber guy in Bonitto. Throw in Jonathon Cooper, and for the first time since 2018, the Broncos boasted two rush linebackers with double-digit sacks in the same season.
However, Bonitto's knack for making the play in critical moments sets him apart from Cooper. While Cooper may be the more complete edge defender, factoring in his run-game prowess, Bonitto brings the marquee impact.
Or, at least, Bonitto delivered it last year. Can he do it again? That's a question the Broncos will be seeking to answer as he enters a contract year on the heels of a highly-touted third season.
3. Zach Allen | DL
While not on the same level as a bona fide edge rusher in the premium position equation, having an interior defender who can rush the passer and consistently create pressure is a coveted roster piece. Allen brings that in spades, and he's also an excellent run defender.
Like Bonitto, Allen enters a contract year. In order of priority, my guess is that Allen takes precedence, but time will tell. His value to the team cannot be overstated. The Broncos will get their All-Pro interior defender paid here very soon.
2. Bo Nix | QB
A franchise quarterback is the most important piece to a championship roster. The Broncos fully believe they've finally found their guy, and while I would concur, we need to see Nix deliver another impressive season to be fully assured of his franchise worthiness.
As a rookie, Nix set multiple team and league passing records and led the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He also skipped the opportunity to add a Pro Bowl accolade to his resume in order to undergo an offseason surgery in January.
What makes Nix's outlook moving forward as close to ironclad as it gets is the presence and continued stewardship of Sean Payton. The Broncos have the head coach/quarterback combo solved, and it will pay dividends for this team for years to come.
If Nix repeats history or even improves upon his rookie showing in 2025, he'll be the No. 1 player on this list next offseason.
1. Patrick Surtain II | CB
Another premium position, the Broncos happen to have the best cornerback in the business and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain is the team's No. 1 player, and he's the straw that stirs the drink for Vance Joseph's defense.
It'll be hard to duplicate a season as dominant as Surtain's 2024 campaign was, but the Broncos invested around him to take some of the playmaking pressure off, and it'll force opposing quarterbacks to be more honest in how they attack this defense. It could lead to more ball production from Surtain, which is one of the things his critics love to point to: the lack of interceptions, relatively speaking.
But when quarterbacks avoid you like the plague, it's pretty difficult to stack interceptions. That makes Champ Bailey's 2005 and 2006 seasons all the more impressive, he totaled 18 interceptions over those two seasons.
Last Word
If there's anything missing from Denver's top five players, it's the presence of an elite wide receiver. The Broncos have the four foundational cornerstones of a championship roster in place, which isn't easy to do: quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback.
The next premium ace the Broncos need up their sleeve is a truly elite wide receiver. Courtland Sutton is an excellent X-receiver, and Marvin Mims Jr. could blossom into something amazing beyond the 'gadget' designation, but that receiver to be feared isn't currently on the Broncos' roster.
Who knows? Maybe one of the Broncos' young receivers will step up this year and scratch that surface, but it's unlikely, based on what we know about these guys. It's a good young room, but it's missing that Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson caliber of receiver.
